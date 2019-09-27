Saturday’s Big Sky Conference opener features a pair of nationally ranked teams and represents a rematch of last year’s 49-21 Aggie victory in Missoula... UC Davis faced a 21-3 deficit at halftime, only to score 46 unanswered after the intermission. Tight end Wes Preece, wide receiver Keelan Doss, running back Tehran Thomas, running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., quarterback Jake Maier and wide receiver Carson Crawford scored touchdowns in that run. That marked the first Aggie win in a series that dates back to 1926, according to a press release by UC Davis on Sept. 25.
UC Davis battled No. 1/1-ranked and seven-time FCS-champion North Dakota State in the 2019 season’s first meeting of Top 5 foes... The Aggies held a 10-7 lead after Max O’Rourke connected on a career-long 48-yard field goal early in the second quarter... The margin could have been even larger: a 24-yard TD reception by Tehran Thomas was called back after video review resulted in an offensive pass interference penalty... NDSU led 14-13 at halftime and just 20-16 for much of the second half before tacking on another TD with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
In last week’s game, senior QB Jake Maier posted his third consecutive 300-yard passing game (312 total), raising his career total to 18 and surpassing J.T. O’Sullivan’s previous school record of 17 such games. Maier has thrown for 359 (at USD), 389 (Lehigh) and 312 (North Dakota State University) in the three weeks leading into Saturday’s meeting with Montana. Junior WR Jared Harrell hauled in a career-high 12 receptions (previous high was 10 at Montana) for 102 yards (his second career 100-yard game)... Among those receptions was a 21-yarder to convert a 4th-and-4 in the first quarter, resulting in Wes Preece’s touchdown.
Monterey Trail graduate Jehiel Budgett had two tackles in the 27-16 loss.
The Sept. 28 game against Montana will take place at 1 p.m. at UC Davis Health Stadium.
