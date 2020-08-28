Strike teams of firefighters from across the state are battling several wildfires that broke out in Northern California this month. Thirteen Cosumnes firefighters as well as Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin were deployed to five fires. They are using two fire engines supplied by the state’s Office of Emergency Services, Cosumnes Fire spokesperson and battalion chief Dan Quiggle said.
He said that McLaughlin is a part of an incident management team from the Sacramento region that is helping fire crews manage the Moc Fire. That fire burned an estimated 2,800 acres in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, as of press time.
Two teams of Cosumnes firefighters were assigned to fight the North Complex Fire at the Plumas National Forrest, as well as the LNU Lighting Complex Fire that has burned more than 357,000 acres in five counties including Solano, Napa, and Sonoma.
“I think that our firefighters recognize their primary responsibility is to our service area here,” Quiggle said. “But they are always interested in engaging in and supporting mutual aid throughout the state.”
