Behind another strong game from Artyom Zagidulin with 31 saves on 33 shots faced, the Stockton Heat finished off a season-opening sweep of the Colorado Eagles with a 4-2 win Saturday night in Loveland. The win gives Stockton its first 2-0 start since the 2016-17 season, and this is the first time ever that the Heat have won their first two road games of a campaign. For the second-straight night, Matthew Phillips got the scoring going with a first-period tally. A similar script continued into the second period as the Heat doubled their advantage, Zac Leslie finding the back of the net to double the lead to two. After an Eagles marker brought the home team within one, Stockton responded with a goal of its own thanks to Buddy Robinson, a score that proved to be his second game-winner in as many nights. The game tightened once again with Michael Joly lighting the lamp with just 62 seconds remaining, but Heat captain Byron Froese put the game out of reach with an empty net goal to produce the 4-2 final score.
