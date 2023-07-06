The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) is pleased to announce that registration is open for our 2023 Fall Leagues. These signature programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball.
The Elk Grove USYVL runs from September 14 – November 4, 2023 on Thursdays 5:30 – 6:30 PM and Saturdays 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Jungkeit Park in Elk Grove.
Our eight-week Fall Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.
Programs fill quickly, so register early to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with our regular registration pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each participant. Visit our online registration page at www.usyvl.org to locate a program in your area.
For information on registration, programs, locations, or schedules visit www.usyvl.org or contact us at 1-888-988-7985 or info@usyvl.org.
