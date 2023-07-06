Youth Volleyball League

USYVL is taking registrations for a fall youth volleyball league which will play at Jungkeit Park in Elk Grove.

 Courtesy United State Youth Volleyball

The United States Youth Volleyball League (USYVL) is pleased to announce that registration is open for our 2023 Fall Leagues. These signature programs provide a fun, safe, and supervised environment for boys and girls to learn and play volleyball.

The Elk Grove USYVL runs from September 14 – November 4, 2023 on Thursdays 5:30 – 6:30 PM and Saturdays 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Jungkeit Park in Elk Grove.

Our eight-week Fall Leagues provide instruction to boys and girls ages 7 to 15 that is designed to teach basic volleyball skills in a positive environment. The leagues operate twice per week beginning the second week of September and ending the first week of November. Practices and games operate in a coed format and offer participants the opportunity to develop self-esteem and confidence.

Programs fill quickly, so register early to reserve a spot for your child. Registering early also allows participants to save with our regular registration pricing available until August 1. The registration fee includes a uniform t-shirt and participation medal for each participant. Visit our online registration page at www.usyvl.org to locate a program in your area.

For information on registration, programs, locations, or schedules visit www.usyvl.org or contact us at 1-888-988-7985 or info@usyvl.org.

