School: Sheldon
Nickname: Huskies
Head coach: Chris Nixon
(yrs as head coach): 4th
College: UC Davis
2022 Record: 8-4 (4-2 Delta League)
Reached Div. I quarterfinals
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Robards, Steve Blum, Pat Brown, Sean Nixon
Top returning players:
1. Jayden Tate (WR/CB) Jr.
2. Jeremiah Williams (WR/CB) Jr.
3. Alonzo Loretto (RB/LB) Sr.
4. Zayden Learson (MLB/RB) Sr.
5. Wade Wells (OL/DL) Sr.
Top varsity newcomers:
1. Fernando Lopez
2. Samarjit Bimb
3. Jonah Hammock
A year ago with a senior-dominated roster and two of the best at their position, quarterback Jesiah Machado and running back/receiver/linebacker Scott Nixon, Sheldon had one of their best seasons. They were 8-4 overall, experienced another playoff appearance, with an offense that could score about any play. The put up 78 points on River Valley, 56 on Nevada Union and 42 on Christian Brothers. That pair has graduated and should be key players at Sacramento City College this fall.
In 2023 the Huskies were going to rely on the brother tandem of junior John Tofi at quarterback and sophomore Tommy Tofi on the offensive and defensive line. But, their dad got a job in the Bay Area and the family moved to San Francisco. Now, fourth-year head coach Chris Nixon is planning on pulling out all the stops and search the Sheldon campus for football players, try some unusual things on the football field so the Huskies will remain one of the Delta League’s top squads. Don’t be surprised if he already has borrowed a play or two from his former student, Ryan Dinwiddie, now the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League.
This fall, Nixon remains optimistic.
Team Strengths:
“We purposely make summer workouts challenging,” Nixon said. “This group has responded with grit and determination. Losing so many key seniors can be daunting, but players have brought their hard hats and lunch boxes and gotten to work. The way they move at practice has been impressive. It’s been fun to watch how they take to the coaching of seasoned, expert coaches like Coach Blum, Coach Brown, Coach Robards and Coach (Sean) Nixon.”
That’s the elder Nixon’s oldest son.
Team Unknowns:
Nixon will have plenty of guys on the sideline this fall, but many without varsity experience.
“Plenty of unknowns exist, but players have approached them in a positive, team-like manner,” he said. “Every successful high school football team prioritizes the offensive line. Early indication is that we have several players ready to step into key roles on the offensive line. What they lack in experience, they make up for with enthusiasm and coachability.”
Overall Outlook:
“Taking one game at a time and focusing on our own improvement are two things we emphasize,” Nixon said. “It’s the best mindset to have playing in the Delta and having a strong nonleague schedule. Very few teams end a regular season undefeated. There will be challenges and adversity during the season. How we meet and overcome them will determine whether we are successful.”
2023 Schedule overview:
“The Delta is always a grinder’s jubilee,” Nixon said. “Every game is a battle. Elk Grove and Jesuit have to be looked at as favorites, and Cosumnes Oaks, Pleasant Grove, Franklin and Davis will all be improved. Our nonleague schedule consists of Vacaville, Tracy, and Oakdale. All three are traditionally powerhouse programs. They play a physical brand of football and we look forward to the challenge.”
2023 Schedule:
8/18 BYE
8/25 at Vacaville
9/1 vs. Tracy
9/8 at Oakdale
9/15 vs. Jesuit*
9/22 vs. Franklin*
9/29 at Cosumnes Oaks*
10/6 at Elk Grove*
10/13 vs. Davis*
10/21 BYE
10/27 at Pleasant Grove*
*=Delta League game
