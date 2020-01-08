By James Darnell
With Metro League play set to begin in earnest this week for the Laguna Creek Lady Cardinals’ varsity basketball team, head coach Cody Norman has to be pleased with the level at which his team is playing.
After all, they’ve earned an impressive 14-1 overall record thus far, including a 1-0 mark in the Metro League. They really couldn’t be much better in terms of wins and losses.
The early season dominance is coming on the heels of an impressive 26-4 overall record a year ago, including a berth in the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division II playoffs. The Lady Cardinals boasted a largely freshman heavy team last season and, although are still a very young team, have continued to impress their coach while still technically learning on the job.
“This year’s team has shown a lot more depth as far as how far we can go on our bench,” Norman said. “We’ve already had some girls go down with injuries, so we’ve had girls step into different roles. To be honest, I thought we were going to take a step back, but they’ve taken a step forward. Even though we had an impressive team last year, we didn’t see that step being made last year.”
Reserves that have made an impact thus far include freshman guard Jasmine Howard, who recently was called upon to start games during a recent holiday tournament. Fellow freshman Laila Barron was also mentioned as a key contributor early on off the bench.
It also helps when your best player makes the biggest strides. According to Norman, sophomore standout Ahrray Young has taken on an even bigger role as a team leader, and has been willing to shoulder more responsibility.
“Ahrray has taken more of an ownership of this team,” Norman said. “She’s been doing more of the little things and taking on more of a leadership role.”
Other big time contributors on the Lady Cardinals’ roster this season include sophomores Zoe Tillery, Eva Taylor, and Leisieli Manupule. Manupule, who is the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-1, has made huge improvements to her game and has provided a solid presence in the key.
“She’s really made a big jump this year,” Norman said of Manupule. “The stuff that we stressed to her after last year, the things that she needed to work on, she worked on. She’s doing really well in the post and running our offense. She’s being coachable and applying the things we’re trying to have her do.”
Norman is hoping all the improvement his team has shown pays off in league play this year, as the Metro League features talented opponents the likes of McClatchy, Monterey Trail, River City, and Grant. For the Lady Cardinals, this season provides them the chance to truly make a name for themselves among the league’s elite according to Norman.
“McClatchy and Monterey Trail are probably the two strongest teams,” he said. “We’re building these rivalries. I think the rivalry with McClatchy is there. Last year our goal was to have McClatchy notice us. Now we’ve upped our goal to beat McClatchy this year. We not only want to do well in league this year, but take care of particular opponents.”
