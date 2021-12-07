Elk Grove boys finished third out of 16 teams Saturday in the Old Dutch Classic at Righetti High School in Santa Maria. Nick Bulanin won the 106 pound championship winning all his matches via a pinfall. Kevin Lopez placed first at 132 pounds. Nolan Frank also had a good tournament with a first place at 220 pounds which included three pins. At 145, Wyatt Coffing placed second. Octavio Negrete was second at 113 pounds. At 120 pounds, Chase Bulleri finished in third place. Victor Arroyo ended up third at 126 pounds.
Laguna Creek finished fifth and Sheldon ninth at the Vista Eagle Invitational in Folsom Saturday.Zack Hoover of Laguna won the 106 pound group using three pin falls to win his three matches. Isa Teixieira placed third at 153.
Caden Diamond of Sheldon won the 133 pound weight class, also using three pins along the way. The Huskies Jacob Yang was second at 138 pounds.
The biggest local wrestling tournament, the Curt Mettler Memorial, is Saturday at Elk Grove High School. Annually, many schools from throughout the state bring their squads to compete in the Cartwright Gym and the ajoining wrestling room. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
This week’s edition of the California Wrestler has ranked Franklin High School’s Ammar Khan fifth-best in the state at 152 pounds. The online publication has also ranked Khristian Dove of Franklin third-best at 170 pounds. In the team rankings the five-time state champion Buchanan squad is ranked number one. Vacaville is the highest area-ranked team by California Wrestler at number seven. Franklin is ranked number 21 in the state.
