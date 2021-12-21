Marty Manges Tournament
Elk Grove’s 113-pound wrestler Octavio Negrete, 220-pound Herd wrestler Nolan Frank, Sheldon’s 138-pounder Jacob Yang, and two Franklin grapplers, 160-pounder Ammar Khan and 170-pounder Khristian Dove, finished first in their respective weight classifications Saturday at the Marty Manges Invitational Boys Wrestling Tournament at Casa Roble High School.
Other local wrestlers –Elk Grove Xavier Amado, 4th, 170 pounds; Gabe Fialho, 3rd, 152 pound; Alex Heide, 3rd, 138 pounds; Bryce Camara, 5th, 132 pounds; Victor Arroyo, 6th, 126 pounds; Josh Heide, 4th, 120 pounds; Vicente Arroyo, 3rd, 120 pounds.
Franklin – Ty Clark, 5th, 120 pounds; Jonathon Houston, 5th, 195 pounds; Andrew Cortez, 3rd, 285 pounds.
Pleasant Grove – Hunter Hillier, 2nd, 182 pounds.
Sheldon – Sumit Rana, 6th, 113 pounds; Caden Diamond, 2nd, 132 pounds; Vaying Xiong, 4th, 145 pounds;
West Coast Tournament of Champions
Monterey Trail’s Elizabeth Reynaga-Nunez was eighth place at 190 pounds in one of the area’s largest girls wrestling tournaments in the region.
