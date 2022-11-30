Our local wrestlers got the season fully underway with several good performances in area tournaments on Nov. 26.
Sheldon grapplers competed in the Redwood Rumble finishing 12th place with the boys. Freshman Noah Daniels placed first at 160 pounds and had three pins en route. Caden Diamond finished fourth, Joseph Campos fifth and Mohamed Alnassiri sixth in their respective weight groups.
The Huskies’ women’s team competed at the Tokay Goddess of War in Lodi. Kaydance Vang led the way with a first place, winning all five of her matches at 101 pounds.
Laguna Creek’s girls competed Saturday in the Folsom Invitational. The Cardinals placed fifth out of 30 teams in the team points. Oriyana Castex was first at 143 pounds, Leanna Luchico was third at 116 pounds and Isabelle Camarillo placed fourth at 131 pounds.
Elk Grove competed in Folsom, as well, finishing third in the tournament. At 126 pounds Lorretta Lopez grabbed a first place medal by defeating Meradith Nash of Reed H.S., 6-0. At 131, Skye Schneider won first thanks to a pin over Yzabella Austin of Pitman in 1:50. Bianca Pesole took third place at 189 pounds by pinning Giselle Lopez of Cordova in 2:22.
Latest on EG-based Major Leaguers
Derek Hill signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Nov. 15 that includes an invite to big-league spring training. Andrew Golden of The Washington Post in reporting the signing wrote, “A superb defensive center fielder who has been unable to hit big-league pitching, Hill could get reps in Washington in 2023, given how barren the depth chart is. The 26-year-old has a career .240/.291/.339 slash line with four home runs and nine steals in 254 MLB plate appearances.”
Dom Nunez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Nov. 15. Nunez was claimed off waivers by San Francisco the week prior, but he had only a brief stay on the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old played in only 14 games for the Rockies last season and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a .223/.319/.360 slash line in 285 plate appearances.
Rowdy Tellez led the Milwaukee Brewers with 35 home runs in 152 games this past season … Nick Madrigal’s season with the Chicago Cubs was ended on Sept. 27 after he suffered a groin injury. Injuries have been an issue for Madrigal in all three of his big-league seasons, and this year a couple different issues limited him to only 59 games. He finished 2022 with just a .587 OPS, but he did hit an even .300 in August -- the month in which he recorded over a third of his at-bats. Madrigal should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training, and he figures to get a chance to compete for a starting job at second base. His twin brother Ty spent last season pitching for the Chicago White Sox’ High-A franchise.
David Freitas is still a free agent catcher. In the meantime, he’s selling pork products under the K&D label.
Last we talked to J.D. Davis he was buying a house in Nashville, Tenn. Davis is the odds-on starter at first base (rotating in and out at third, too) next season for the Giants.
Dylan Carlson should be back in the starting outfield for the Cardinals again in 2023.
Sheldon grad Matt Manning missed the final week of the season with a strained forearm, but it doesn't appear to have been a serious injury. He also missed nearly four months earlier in the season due to a shoulder injury. The right-hander was effective when healthy with a 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB over 63 innings, and he should have the chance to earn a rotation spot during spring training. One of his best outings in 2022 was a seven-inning shutout of the Giants. He was 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and an excellent 1.17 WHIP.
A follow-up to last week’s Notebook
The Twittersphere blew up moments after I posted last week’s Notebook column. If you didn’t read it, I was simply stating the facts that the most successful area football teams of the last 20 years are mostly in the Sierra Foothill League (in Divisions I and II) and, to a degree, the region’s private/parochial schools. Plus, I mentioned a pretty obvious reason these schools have been atop Sac-Joaquin Section football (and even most of the other high school sports) is simply money.
These schools are in some of the region’s most affluent neighborhoods and with that comes lots of fan support.
Some of the responses to last week’s Notebook admitted this:
“The kids see the success, opportunity and guidance from these programs and coaches. Those schools provide a better future for athletes, so kids are attractive to those schools,” writes Davis Brandi.
Several Tweets suggested recruiting by these SFL teams is rampant. But David Fear, in his tweet, suggested, “Is it not possible that the coaches at these schools are better? They run programs. They run weights programs and 7-on-7 off season leagues … That leads to kids and their parents deciding those coaches care more and enroll at the school. That’s not cheating.”
But, one of the Oak Ridge coaches who identifies himself as “Coach Hodge” made a good point: “You do realize the city of Elk Grove has eight or nine high schools within its city limits causing the talent to be split, meanwhile SFL Granite Bay, one high school, El Dorado Hills – one high school; Folsom, two; Rocklin, two and Loomis, one.”
That was one of the points brought up by Granite Bay coach Joe Cattolico when we talked last week (see sidebar story on page B-3).
There are several folks on Twitter who hide behind a stage name and I don’t take their comments too serious, especially if they get nasty, however one called the column sour grapes. Frankly, no.
The football programs at schools like Elk Grove and Monterey Trail have done really well with the talent they have. They don’t have the guy who can throw pinpoint passes 30 times a game, nor the guy who can catch 10-15 balls a game. But, these coaches, John Heffernan and T. J. Ewing, along with Drew Rickert at Bradshaw, knows that you can win games using offensive and defensive schemes that keeps the ball moving downfield with good blocking and ball handling and stop the opponent with good fundamentally-sound tackling techniques. These teams will continue to win football games because they know how to use the talents of their boys to their fullest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.