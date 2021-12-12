Curt Mettler Memorial Tourney
Elk Grove's head wrestling coach Pat Coffing saw some improvement this week from his squad as they hosted the annual Curt Mettler Memorial Tournament in the Cartwright Gym.
"I thought we were okay (last weekend at Righetti High School), but we've got a lot to improve upon," Coffing said. "We are better this week than we were last week and we'll look to improve over the holidays."
Sixteen wrestling squads competed at the Mettler this year.
James Riddle Invitational
Franklin’s Jackson Calvert placed second at 113 pounds Saturday to lead the Wildcats’ wrestling squad at the James Riddle Memorial Invitational at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Calvert dropped the first-place match to Buchanan’s Anthony Harris, 6-1. Ammar Khan placed second at 160 pounds for the Wildcats, dropping the championship match to Jackson Morgan of Granada, 11-0.
Ahmaad Lewis was fifth at 132 pounds. Khristian Dove placed third at 170 pound with a 9-1 decision over Savion Wilson from Foothill H.S.
In team scoring the Wildcats finished sixth. Host team Buchanan narrowly took its own tournament, 275.0-273.5 over rival Oakdale. Laguna Creek finished ninth overall.
CCCAA State Tournament
Mt. SAC Community College won the California Community College Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Championship on Saturday. Sacramento City College placed fourth behind Cerritos and Fresno City.
Hassan Khan (Franklin H.S.) was the champion at 165 pounds. He defeated Willy LaMacchia of Skyline College in a narrow 2-1 decision to grab the first place medal.
Kendal Frank (Elk Grove H.S.) was second at 141 pounds, losing the championship match to Wayne Joint of West Hills College, 10-8. Eric Karas, a 184 pounder, placed second in his weight class. His brother, Steven, was third at 197 pounds.
Teammate Alfredo Mendoza placed fourth at 149 pounds. Dylan Duncan was third at 133 pounds. At 157 pounds Conrad Trevino-Oceguer placed fourth.
