Late Tuesday the Sac-Joaquin Section said this year’s team dual championships scheduled for this Saturday will be dramatically cut back due to the threat of COVID-19 infections. Originally, each conference would send its top two teams to Lincoln High School in Stockton for a day-long tournament.
Now, the team duals will be cut in half with each conference sending just one representative. Plus, the event will be moved to Natomas High School. In an email to media, Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard wrote, “The number of teams in each divisional bracket will be a maximum of four. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m., with half the championships scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the other half scheduled for 2 p.m.”
The brackets won’t be known until Friday.
“This event will be treated as a "mega event" per CDPH guidelines, meaning all attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test (PCR within 48 hours, antigen test within 24 hours) with ID,” DeBoard added.
The big question now is who will represent the Delta League?
Elk Grove, Franklin and Sheldon are all undefeated going into this week’s action. The three were to face off Jan. 11 in a double-dual, but COVID-19 protocols postponed the matches. Franklin, Sheldon and Davis were to meet Wednesday, so either Sheldon or Franklin will suffer at least one loss. Elk Grove was to take on Jesuit and Pleasant Grove Wednesday, as well.
It is very likely Elk Grove and either Sheldon or Franklin will be undefeated in the Delta come Thursday morning, so Delta League commissioner Rick Spears announced Tuesday the Elk Grove/Sheldon/Franklin double dual will be rescheduled and held Thursday at Franklin H.S.
Elk Grove has always been a fixture in team dual championships over the years, winning the Division I championship four times; 1990, 2005, 2009 and 2016. The Herd has placed second 11 times, the most recent being in 2019.
