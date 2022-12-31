Elk Grove finished in fifth place Dec. 28 at the Pat Lovell Holiday Wrestling Classic at Aptos High School, near Santa Cruz.
The Herd accumulated 158.5 points behind first-place Oakdale (364.5), Pitman (224.5), Golden Valley (184.0) and Gilroy (181.5).
Individually, Josiah Sandoval grabbed first place at 126 pounds defeating Mark Justin Ramirez of Fremont, 3-2, in the championship match. Two Elk Grove grapplers took second; 106-pounder Alex Portugal who lost a 7-3 decision in the championship match to Levi Mazzei of Frontier High School and at 120, Nick Bulanin finished in second, dropping a 5-2 decision to Arthur Parra of San Benito.
JJ Soto earned a fourth place at 138 pounds. Bryce Camara was sixth at 145 pounds.
Franklin and Laguna Creek grapplers competed at the Lou Bronzan Invitational at Liberty High School in Brentwood. It was a two-day event starting Thursday.
Laguna Creek’s 106-pounder Zack Hoover placed first in his weight group with three falls and a tech-fall decision. 285-pounder Declan Follette won his weight class thanks to four matches which all ended in pins. Akram Idris finished sixth at 182 pounds.
Franklin was led by 152-pounder Ammar Khan who won his weight class. Khan is now 19-0 this season in his individual matches. Ahmaad Lewis (now 18-1) placed second at 138 pounds. Mateo Barry got sixth place at 160 pounds, while Steling Holmes placed fifth at 182 and Jonathan Houston was fifth at 195. Alexis Islas earned a sixth place award at 220.
In team scoring Franklin placed fourth and Laguna Creek was seventh.
Natomas High School hosted “No Guts, No Glory” Thursday and Friday. Sheldon’s boys placed 15th overall. Noah Daniels continued his winning ways by placing first at 161 pounds. Caden Diamond earned a second at 153 pounds and Mohamed Alnassiri got fifth at 183.
Pleasant Grove’s Hunter Hillier won the championship at 196 pound while Logan Robinson got second at 114 pounds. Teammates Brandon Bustos finished sixth at 139 while 286-pounder Peyton Reiser was second. Roan Bareras of Cosumnes Oaks was third at 127 pounds.
Many of the local girls wrestled at the Brittany David Invitational at Liberty High School in Brentwood on Wednesday.
Laguna Creek’s squad finished in fifth place. Oriyana Castex won the 131-pound weight group thanks to a 17-1 tech fall over Aliyhanna Hernandez of Chico. Leanna Luchico took third at 111 pounds with a 3-0 decision over Madison Macachor of Dougherty Valley. At 137 pounds, Liliae Naputi was seventh. Maya Brown took fifth at 189.
Sheldon’s Kaydance Vang took first place at 101 pounds thanks to a 14-2 major decision over Graciela Caro of Amador Valley.
Gisele Solano of Franklin placed second at 106 pounds. Teammate Jennifer Reyes was sixth at 126 pounds.
All wrestling squads will begin the league double duals January 10. Franklin will travel to Jesuit for dual matches with Davis and with the Marauders.
Elk Grove will host double matches with Pleasant Grove, Sheldon and Cosumnes Oaks on Jan. 10. The Herd wrestles the Eagles and the Wolfpack, while Sheldon wrestles Cosumnes Oaks and Pleasant Grove. Matches will happen simultaneously on a pair of mats in the Cartwright Gym beginning at 5 p.m.
