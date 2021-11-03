Ito, Swain, Fowkes

Allison Ito, left, Jayhlin Swain talk with head coach Lisa Fowkes during a time out. Cosumnes Oaks defeated No. 4 St. Francis Tuesday to put the Wolfpack into the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship match Saturday against top-seeded Oak Ridge.

 Photo by John Hull

For the first time in school history, Cosumnes Oaks will play for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I volleyball championship. On Tuesday the Wolfpack defeated another Delta League foe in St. Francis, 3-1. 

The game scores were 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 25-12.

The Wolfpack (21-8), the No. 2 seed, will take on the No. 1 seed, Oak Ridge, Saturday at Natomas High School. Start time will be 6 p.m.

The Trojans on Tuesday had a tough battle with No. 4 Pleasant Grove. The Eagles won the first two games of the match, 25-20, 30-28. Then Oak Ridge roared back for the win, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11. 

Pleasant Grove has ended the season at 21-11

