The CIF State Volleyball Championships started Tuesday, Nov. 12 with the first round of the regionals for Divisions I-V (Open and NorCal DIV begin on Nov. 13) and will culminate with the State Finals being held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, on the campus of Santiago Canyon College, in Orange.
Cosumnes Oaks was selected as the 12th seed in its first round D I NorCal game against fifth seed Pleasant Valley from Chico, which was held Nov. 12 after publication of the Elk Grove Citizen. The winner of that game will play in the second round on Nov. 14.
The State Championships consists of 177 teams from across California competing in seven divisions. For Divisions I-V, second and third rounds are Nov. 14 and 16, respectively, and the Open Division will hold the second round on Nov. 16. Regional Finals for all Divisions are on Nov. 19 and State Finals are Nov. 22-23. All matches through the Regional Finals will take place at host sites and begin at 6 p.m. More detailed information about the event, as well as complete tournament brackets, can be found on the State CIF website at www.cifstate.org. The sixth annual NorCal Division VI Regional Championship also begins on Nov. 13, with semi-finals on Nov. 16 and the Regional final on Nov. 19. All NorCal Regional Division VI matches will be played at 6 p.m. at the host school, including the NorCal Regional Championship. Ticket prices for all rounds through the Regional Finals are $9 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card. General admission tickets for the State Finals (Nov. 22-23) are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors (65+), children (5+) and students with a valid ASB card; a ticket will need to be purchased for each day of the championships.
