Baseball
Delta League
Cosumnes Oaks 3, Franklin 2
Notes: the Wolfpack picked up their 2nd win of the season with an upset of Delta League front-runner Franklin (13-4). Keoni Dumlao scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning for the winning mark. Chance Moore had a pair of hits and scored twice for Cosumnes Oaks.
Davis 3, Pleasant Grove 1
Notes: Koen Carston threw a complete game two hitter to earn the win. Brooks Ochoa was 2-for-4 to lead the Blue Devils. The Eagles drop to 5-11 on the season.
Jesuit 14, Sheldon 0
Softball
Delta League
Sheldon 1, Elk Grove 0 (read sidebar story)
St. Francis 7, Franklin 0
Pleasant Grove 3, Davis 0
Notes: Madeline Lawson tossed a three-hitter while striking out six for the Eagles (9-6).
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 4, Kennedy 1
Notes: Brooklynn Thurgood and Alyssa Dacanay drove in runs for the Cardinals (4-8).
Sierra Valley Conference
Rosemont 15, Bradshaw Chr 2
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Monterey Trail 3, Grant 0
Sierra Valley Conference
Union Mine 3, Bradshaw Chr. 0
Non-League
Christian Bros. 3, Pleasant Grove 2
Boys Tennis
Delta League
Pleasant Grove 5, Elk Grove 4
Jesuit 7, Pleasant Grove 2
Cosumnes Oaks 8, Sheldon 0
Davis 9, Franklin 0
Swimming
Girls - Pleasant Grove 115, Franklin 44
Boys - Franklin 88, Pleasant Grove 63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.