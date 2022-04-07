Truesdale with Alexis Cooper

It was alumni day at Sheldon High School and showing up to honor her high school coach Mary Jo Truesdale, left, was Alexis Cooper. The daughter of current Assemblyman Jim Cooper was the Huskies pitcher from 2010-2013 and later pitched at Arizona State. She is now a nurse at a Sacramento hospital.

 Photo by John Hull

Baseball

Delta League

Cosumnes Oaks 3, Franklin 2

Notes: the Wolfpack picked up their 2nd win of the season with an upset of Delta League front-runner Franklin (13-4). Keoni Dumlao scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning for the winning mark. Chance Moore had a pair of hits and scored twice for Cosumnes Oaks.

Davis 3, Pleasant Grove 1

Notes: Koen Carston threw a complete game two hitter to earn the win. Brooks Ochoa was 2-for-4 to lead the Blue Devils. The Eagles drop to 5-11 on the season.

Jesuit 14, Sheldon 0

Softball

Delta League

Sheldon 1, Elk Grove 0 (read sidebar story)

St. Francis 7, Franklin 0

Pleasant Grove 3, Davis 0

Notes: Madeline Lawson tossed a three-hitter while striking out six for the Eagles (9-6).

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 4, Kennedy 1

Notes: Brooklynn Thurgood and Alyssa Dacanay drove in runs for the Cardinals (4-8).

Sierra Valley Conference

Rosemont 15, Bradshaw Chr 2

Boys Volleyball

Metro Conference

Monterey Trail 3, Grant 0

Sierra Valley Conference

Union Mine 3, Bradshaw Chr. 0

Non-League

Christian Bros. 3, Pleasant Grove 2

Boys Tennis

Delta League

Pleasant Grove 5, Elk Grove 4

Jesuit 7, Pleasant Grove 2

Cosumnes Oaks 8, Sheldon 0

Davis 9, Franklin 0

Swimming

Girls - Pleasant Grove 115, Franklin 44

Boys - Franklin 88, Pleasant Grove 63

