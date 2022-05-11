Cosumnes Oaks defeated St. Mary’s of Stockton Wednesday, 9-0, to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division II Team playoff finals.
The finals will be played on Friday against the winner of Whitney and Rodriquez High School.
Individual Results:
1st single: Ted Nguyen(CO) def Isaac Graves (SM) 6-3, 6-1
2nd single: Brandon Gong(CO) def William Orchard (SM) 6-0, 6-1
3rd single: Ambareesh Lankipali(CO) def Kian Manshadi (SM) 6-2, 6-4
4th single: Jonah Rosenthal(CO) def Gavin Woody (SM) 6-0, 6-0
5th single: Mason Wong(CO) def John Abraham (SM) 6-3, 6-1
6th single: Justin Ng(CO) def Sebastian Lumapas (SM) 6-0, 6-0
1st doubles: Leo Luo/Dan Nguyen(CO) def Enzo Ollano/Ethan Mangente (SM) 6-1, 6-2
2nd doubles: Anshuman Purohit/Manraj Bains(CO) def Kosta Nicholaou/ Omar Akkad (SM) 6-2, 6-3
3rd doubles: Gabriel Wong/Vikram Lall(CO) def Kalvan Manshadi/Jayden Pakele (SM) 6-1, 6-4
