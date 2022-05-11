Cosumnes Oaks defeated St. Mary’s of Stockton Wednesday, 9-0,  to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division II Team playoff finals.

The finals will be played on Friday against the winner of Whitney and Rodriquez High School.

Individual Results:

1st single: Ted Nguyen(CO) def Isaac Graves (SM) 6-3, 6-1

2nd single: Brandon Gong(CO) def William Orchard (SM) 6-0, 6-1

3rd single: Ambareesh Lankipali(CO) def Kian Manshadi (SM) 6-2, 6-4

4th single: Jonah Rosenthal(CO) def Gavin Woody (SM) 6-0, 6-0

5th single: Mason Wong(CO) def John Abraham (SM) 6-3, 6-1

6th single: Justin Ng(CO) def Sebastian Lumapas (SM) 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles: Leo Luo/Dan Nguyen(CO) def Enzo Ollano/Ethan Mangente (SM) 6-1, 6-2

2nd doubles: Anshuman Purohit/Manraj Bains(CO) def Kosta Nicholaou/ Omar Akkad (SM) 6-2, 6-3

3rd doubles: Gabriel Wong/Vikram Lall(CO) def Kalvan Manshadi/Jayden Pakele (SM) 6-1, 6-4

Sports Editor

John Hull has been a part of the sports scene in Elk Grove since moving to the city in 1999. Hull originally came on board the sports staff of the Citizen in 2007, retired in 2019, but returned as the Citizen's sports editor in 2021.