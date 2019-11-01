The Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack have had their share of injuries during the second half of their season. The timing of those injuries could have slowed down a lesser program, but the depth and experience in the Wolfpack’s lineup instead propelled them to the fifth seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I volleyball playoffs, which they opened Oct. 29 against Folsom.
“We thankfully just got everybody back,” Wolfpack coach Lisa Fowkes said after the match.
The Wolfpack had two players recently return from injury in time for the home playoff opener (one of whom was out for two and a half weeks and wasn’t yet ready to play as of Oct. 29) and another player returned several weeks ago.
One of the Wolfpack’s kill leaders, Jahniya Jackson, also happened to be out due to injury the first time the team faced Folsom this season during the Christine Craft Invitational on Sept. 28, a game Cosumnes Oaks won game 2-1.
Jackson was on the court for the team’s second meeting, and the freshman outside hitter was part of a strong Wolfpack offense that shone in a 3-0 first round win over the Bulldogs.
Thanks to the win, fifth seed Wolfpack played fourth seed St. Mary’s on Oct. 31 in the second round.
Folsom kept the first set close and held the lead multiple times but Cosumnes Oaks took over toward the end of the set and for the rest of the night, kept going.
“Nerves had a big impact. This is the loudest that our gym’s ever been actually because they brought all of their fans in,” Fowkes said afterward. “I think after they just kind of settled in and relaxed they were able to play up to our game and not let outside sources affect us and also we had some of our players really just take over in the huddle and talk to them and give them words of encouragement and just help motivate them and get their minds right.”
Cosumnes Oaks won 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.
By finishing second in the Delta League with a 10-2 record, the Wolfpack, who were 28-8 after Oct. 29, earned one of the program’s best league finishes. The program also finished second in 2017 and 2016, when the school was in the Capital Valley Conference.
Prior to Oct. 29, Ramonni Cook led the team in kills, Jackson is second and Ella Nerli is third in kills. Jayhlin Swain led the team in aces and digs while Jeeya Bains led in blocks.
The three kill leaders, Cook, Jackson and Nerli have earned their playing time after getting in ample practice time, Fowkes noted.
“By spreading out the offense between the three of them, feeding Ella on the right side really opens up the pins for nine and 12. They’ve been working their butts off all year because they wanted to be really strong pin hitters for us. They wanted those starting spots.
Among the team’s highlights this year was winning the High Sierra Invitational two-day tournament in Reno, which was hosted by Bishop Minogue.
“There were a lot of competitive teams there, a lot of teams from Sacramento go up,” Fowkes said.
Cosumnes Oaks, which is ranked 56th in the state according to MaxPreps, also won the consolation bracket in the Stockton Classic on Oct. 12, and in league play beat every team except for Delta League Champions St. Francis.
The winner of the second round playoff game between Cosumnes Oaks and St. Mary’s (which was played after publication of The Elk Grove Citizen) plays Nov. 5 in the D I semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.