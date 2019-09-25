Coming in on a three-game winning streak and fresh off the biggest upset of the season in a victory over Monterey Trail, Cosumnes Oaks and first-time head coach Andrew Bettencourt got their first taste of Delta League play as they welcomed the Sheldon Huskies to Cosumnes Oaks/Franklin Community Stadium last Friday night.
With big emotional wins like the Wolfpack had last week, teams can either come out clicking on all cylinders with the momentum of a big win the week before. Or, they can come out flat from the result the week before and not be prepared for the next opponent that awaits.
Bettencourt and his coaching staff would make sure Cosumnes Oaks were ready for the Huskies, and were they ever.
From the opening kickoff, the Wolfpack were hungry and ready to show that last week’s victory over Monterey Trail was anything but a fluke.
Behind two defensive touchdowns and four Anthony Grigsby Jr. touchdown passes, the Wolfpack started off Delta League play with an impressive 53-14 victory over Sheldon last Friday.
“Our kids came out with intensity and when we manage from Saturday through Thursday then Friday nights will take care of themselves,” Bettencourt said.
“I thought the kids came out all week in practice with intensity and we handled some good business tonight.”
After a 20-yard field goal from kicker Kevin Duarte gave the Wolfpack a three-point lead, their defense stepped up and turned the game on its head.
After Sheldon quarterback Sean Nixon completed a pass to wide receiver Gabriel Brown, Cosumnes Oaks cornerback Ishmael Rehberg stripped the ball from Brown and returned it all the way for a touchdown.
Then on the Huskies’ next offensive play, running back Malcolm Mcglothin fumbled the ball back to Cosumnes Oaks. The Wolfpack would score on the next play on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Grigsby to Austin Taylor. Before Sheldon even knew it, they were down 17-0 and in a big hole on the road.
“With those turnovers we got into a bad spot in a hurry and from that point whatever could go wrong did go wrong,” said Sheldon head coach Dave Filan.
“We had some injuries early and had to make some adjustments but that is a good football team and they took advantage of our mistakes.”
Down by a few scores early, Sheldon never could rally as Cosumnes Oaks kept the Huskies at bay by mixing the passing game and running game with their array of playmakers. In total, seven different Wolfpack players found the end zone last Friday which is something Bettencourt knows is a big benefit.
“I would like to say our motto is next man up and if one guy doesn’t have his best game then someone else will,” Bettencourt said.
“We have a ton of weapons and it’s about finding ways to get them the ball and be confident they can make plays.”
For the second week in a row, Sheldon had trouble finding rhythm on offense and could not consistently put together nice drives. Down by as many as 39 in the third quarter, the Huskies were forced to abandon the running game and try to throw the ball without their top target.
The Huskies lost their star wide receiver Wonya Williams early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Coming into the game, Williams had 421 yards and six touchdown catches through four games.
“He has some tender ankles right now but we are hoping with some ice and tape he will be fine,” Filan said of Williams.
“It is really important we get back on track because this is a tough league and any week we can get a result is important.”
Sheldon will travel to Elk Grove this week to face the Thundering Herd, who are coming off an impressive road victory over previously unbeaten Davis by a score of 42-35.
Riding a four-game winning streak, Cosumnes Oaks will look to stay hot against a fellow Delta League foe with a four-game winning streak of their own in Pleasant Grove. The Eagles remain the last unbeaten team in the Elk Grove Unified School District and are fresh off of a 41-14 victory over Franklin last Friday.
“Pleasant Grove is led by a great quarterback in Nathan Valencia and is a kid I have worked with at my passing academy, the kid is a stud,” Bettencourt said.
“Coach Costa has those guys going in the right direction and whoever can dominate in the trenches will probably be victorious.”
