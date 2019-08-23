After eight consecutive trips to the playoffs and two losing seasons in a row, the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack football team went into a new direction of leadership.
New Wolfpack head coach Andrew Bettencourt was hired in April where he previously tenured at Christian Brothers High School.
With a short span to get acclimated to the school his new team before summer workouts were to start, Bettencourt wanted to implement and focus on the culture of his newfound program.
The Wolfpack entered a 7-on-7 tournament in late June at Bella Vista High School where Bettencourt said there were a lot of benefits.
“You got live repetition and competition,” Bettencourt said. “Anytime you get competitive juices flowing, you get to see where your measuring stick is at.”
The 7-on-7 tournament is for skilled position players that include quarterbacks, receivers, tight ends and defensive backs.
Bettencourt added that it was beneficial to his team for learning some of the terminology he had started when he took the job in April.
Schools included in the tournament were Monterey Trail, Sacramento and Burbank High School.
Cosumnes Oaks is young, but they are bringing eight juniors that played varsity last season as sophomores.
That includes junior quarterback Anthony Grigsby Jr., who started nine games for the Wolfpack last season.
“He has a lot of talent and skill,” Bettencourt said. “He’s growing a lot and learning what it means to be a leader.”
Bettencourt added that he doesn’t call him the leader of the team, but his team is called the “family.”
Grigsby had 1430 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes with a 55 percent completion rate.
Grigsby Jr. will be looking downfield for his slot receivers junior wideout Keyon Foreman- Brown and senior Branden Jennings.
Bettencourt said he wasn’t focused as much last year on the varsity level as a sophomore but is a highlight reel player that will be utilized this season.
Jennings had four receptions for 52 yards last season for the Wolfpack.
Cosumnes Oaks is in its second year of being in the Delta League where it went 4-7, (2-4) with wins over Franklin and Pleasant Grove in league play.
“The league is very competitive with some good coaches and talented teams,” Bettencourt said.
He added that with the league being competitive, at any given week the rankings can change with teams beating up on one another.
Bettencourt wants to see his players grow and develop into young men and great character throughout the season and eventually when they leave the program.
“I want them to understand that this is a family and we win, lose and draw as a family,” Bettencourt said. “We don’t allow our emotions to dictate our character.”
He added that he implemented his family (team) to evaluate their character on and off the field.
He gave an example of how getting a 15-yard penalty would be from emotions.
“I believe teams win and lose games based off indirection from proper emotion.”
Cosumnes Oaks starts its season tonight with a road game at Capital Christian with kick-off at 7:15 p.m.
