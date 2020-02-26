The Cosumnes Oaks boys’ basketball team season ended Friday night as a late run wasn’t enough to end their season in a 68-64 loss to the Weston Ranch Cougars.
Cosumnes Oaks kept the game close in the first half, but Weston Ranch kept a comfortable double-digit lead for most of the second half until late in the fourth quarter.
In his first season as Wolfpack head coach, Sheridan Crite changed the culture of the Cosumnes Oaks boys’ basketball culture.
Crite said he focused on holding his counters accountable on and off the court.
He added the support he has received from the staff, students and community has been great.
The Wolfpack were down 17-14 at the end of the first.
Cosumnes Oaks senior guard Chris Chiles contributed on all aspects of the game.
Whether it was scoring, feeding assists to his teammates and snagging a rebound off the glass, Chiles showed his leadership on the court.
Chiles ended the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The Cougars led the Wolfpack 37-28 at the end of the first half.
Cosumnes Oaks (19-11, 7-5) came out with a high intensity and grit in the second half.
Although Weston Ranch extended their lead to 11 at the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack stuck around and kept fighting.
After Cosumnes Oaks trailed by 14 in the early part of the fourth quarter, they put together a run led by senior guard Ishmael Rehberg, junior forward Ravenna Miller and Chiles.
The three players combined for 19 of the Wolfpacks’ 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Chiles, Rehberg and Miller all said they were proud of their team for never giving up.
“We fought to the end and left it all out on the court,” Rehberg said.
Rehberg ended the game with 19 points.
Miller contributed 10 points, seven points and one assist.
Cosumnes Oaks cut the deficit down to six points with two minutes to go in the game, but the Cougars were able to outlast the Wolfpack and extend their season.
The 19 wins the Wolfpack had this season tied for the most wins in the program had since the 2016-17 season.
Miller said he is going to be working a lot on his game for next season.
“I’m going to be grinding,” Miller said. “I’m going to push myself and my teammates to our limits.”
Crite said the group of seniors he had was excellent and they wouldn’t have been where they finished this season without them.
“The family environment got them all together and to play for one another,” Crite said.
Crite left an impact on his players in his first season at the helm of the Wolfpack program.
Miller, Chiles and Rehberg shared how they were all grateful for Crite and the entire basketball staff this season.
“We could call them anytime and ask them to open up the gym and they would get here quickly to open it up and let us get some work in,” Rehberg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.