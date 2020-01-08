As Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks prepared for battle last Friday night, they both knew a win would do wonders for their confidence as they started to prepare for their respective league schedules.
Both teams came into the game playing good as of late. Although the Mustangs lost their last game to Elk Grove, they had won five in a row previously and were 9-3.
The Wolfpack came into the game off of back-to-back blowout victories over Center and Rosemont within the past week to improve their record to 9-5.
As both teams got off to great starts in the first quarter, it was clear that this game would come down to who could execute the best in big moments, which Cosumnes Oaks did time-and-time again.
The Wolfpack controlled the game and led throughout by a minimal margin and were able to stop any run by the Mustangs and went on to win at home heading into Delta League play by a score of 69-62 last Friday.
“I think the team played well and plays a full 32 minutes of basketball, which is something we have talked about at practice and have been working on,” said Cosumnes Oaks head coach Sheridan Crite.
“It was tough and Monterey Trail is a good team but they were resilient out there tonight.”
Cosumnes Oaks are a deep and experienced team with 13 juniors and seniors, which made a difference against the Mustangs.
Crite was able to rotate his players and keep the team playing fluid and maintain a small lead against Monterey Trail.
In fact, the Wolfpack’s top contributors against the Monterey came from the spark backup guards Malakai Hartman and Ishmael Rehberg provided in the first half especially.
Hartman checked in during the second quarter and immediately posed a threat on the perimeter by knocking down three shots from behind the three-point line in addition to handling point guard duties.
Rehberg also found success from behind the three-point line as he made his first two attempts.
Hartman and Rehberg combined to score 20 of Cosumnes Oaks’ 69 points.
“The depth is the strength of our team and we are not about one man, and it is about all 12 guys,” Crite said.
“Everybody has a job and a responsibility and all I ask is that they are ready when they are in the game, and both of those guys were locked in and ready tonight, which helped the first unit.”
While the depth of Cosumnes Oaks made the difference, Monterey Trail was able to stay in the game because of freshman guard Varick Lewis.
Lewis has been the Mustangs’ standout performer all season long and last Friday night against Cosumnes Oaks was no different.
Lewis came into the matchup averaging 24 points per game and would add to that total by scoring 32 points against the Wolfpack.
“He puts the work in and he is a different type of kid,” said Monterey Trail head coach Robert Fields.
There is no secret to his success because he works on his game and has a great support group around him.”
Lewis can score from inside and out, and no matter whom Cosumnes Oaks rotated to guard him defensively, they had trouble trying to slow him down.
“He is great offensively so we tried to make him work and contain him as a team,” Crite said.
As Lewis and Monterey Trail kept the game close, they had chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter but ultimately could not. As soon as the Mustangs would cut the Wolfpack lead to within one possession, Cosumnes Oaks would find a way to stretch the lead back to a handful and show great character and poise to hold the lead.
“The game is four quarters and in games leads are going to go up-and-down so we have been telling the kids to try and stay locked in and I thought they did that tonight,” Crite said.
Cosumnes Oaks will look to keep their winning streak alive as they host Davis to open what should be a tough Delta league season.
“It’s nice to go in playing well and off of a win but in the Delta League there is not an easy game,” Crite said.
“We need to continue to prepare every day at practice.”
The Mustangs have lost a couple of games in a row, but should be pleased with how things have gone so far.
Monterey Trail has already played two Metro League games and won both of them, including a 77-73 victory over defending league champion Grant on Dec. 17.
“I think we will be fine when we get into the Metro,” Fields said.
“I love this group and a few of our losses have come against Elk Grove schools and in neighborhood games like that. Players always step up and play better so we won’t be experiencing a lot of that in Metro play.”
