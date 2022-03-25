It was about this time two years ago when schools were sending students home and onto their computers to continue instruction. Athletes were told to turn in their uniforms and equipment. Season was over. For the spring sports, it was, like, two games and we're done.
You might as well not count the 2020-2021 school year. Some sports played but a very limited schedule of contests. And, there was no playoffs.
With infection rates dipping, well, except for the first four weeks of 2022, sports were back at area high schools. January’s massive spike due to Omicron spelled a few cancelled games and tournaments, but as February rolled in things improved greatly.
The successful basketball and wrestling playoffs made it feel like the good ‘ole times were back.
Now enters the spring sports – baseball and softball, boys volleyball and golf, plus, track and field- and masks are off (well, becoming more rare, at least). And, for the first time since 2019, there will be a post-season for the spring sports.
Mike Garrison and his crew at the Sac-Joaquin Section will oversee those post-season contests once again. While plans are being finalized for items such as sites for the baseball and softball finals, Garrison said the pandemic months were quite busy for he, assistant Will DeBoard and his staff.
“This has been crazy busy for us,” he said. “People were looking to us for guidance as far as what could and couldn’t be done during the pandemic for athletic participation.”
Garrison spends lots of time watching over some of the, well, anomalies that crop up often in high school sports; like student transfers, influence from independent sports teams not connected to schools and something he frequently deals with – unsportsmanlike conduct. That can take on many faces. One example recently came in basketball where several times this season, particularly in girls roundball, final scores were extremely lopsided. One area high school team was beaten by 92 points in January, another by 76 and still another by 82 points.
This kind of “victories” did not go unnoticed this winter by Garrison.
“We’ve reached out, and this has happened in the past, not just this year, and asked, ‘Hey, guys, what’s going on. Winning big is one thing, but humiliating an opponent is something else, why are we doing this?’” he said.
And, he deals with it quickly and decisively.
“I personally pick up the phone and talk to the principal (of the school),” Garrison said.
I used this occasion in talking to Garrison to mention a big concern by the father of a middle schooler who recently phoned me. His son played basketball and faced a few boys who were much bigger, definitively more mature. He discovered some of these boys should be in high school now but were being held back before entering high school in order to gain a bit more maturity, physically and emotionally.
Garrison says he’s aware of this kind of “practice.”
“I’ve heard of this,” he said. “As long as they stay within the limits of the bylaw and stay inside the age limit.”
No senior can be age 19 in the month of June prior to the beginning of his or her senior year, according to CIF eligibility rules.
Garrison adds that academically most schools won’t allow students to repeat 8th grade, so parents have to get creative with their child, whether it’s a year of home schooling or trying to find a private school to take them.
“I won’t say its uncommon, but it is more common than it once used to be,” he added. “It does happen in football, particularly with the skill positions, we’ve seen that across the state, not just in our section… And, while I don’t think that’s best for a kid overall, from the standpoint of growth and moving forward in life, and if they haven’t got high school credit to start the 8-semester clock and is within the age limit, that is something they can do.”
Once a student/athlete is enrolled in high school, they have eight consecutive semesters to complete school. No one can “redshirt” in high school.
One important item on the Section’s to-do list is to review every four years all the leagues and make certain each member school is competing equitably. The pandemic has forced those re-alignment discussions to begin in a year with any changes in leagues or divisions to start with the 2024-25 school year. It’s a bit too early to predict what might be different come that fall.
“I got to think there will be some changes,” Garrison said. “There’s always hot spots in different areas, but nothing right now pops in my head that we’ve got to deal with it right now.”
The formation of the Greater Sacramento League has allowed schools such as Valley, Florin, Johnson and Cordova to remove themselves from the basement of other leagues or conferences and see some success.
By the way, Garrison says that beginning next school year Grant will be in the Metro Conference for all its sports. Its football program had been playing in the Sierra Foothill League since 2016 while all the other Pacer sports competed in the Metro.
Plus, this will be the inaugural year for a CIF Regional tournament for both baseball and softball. All Section champions along with two at-large teams will qualify in both sports. Those regional games will be hosted at school sites and will be single elimination playoffs.
During the Section championships everything will be single elimination except for the semi-final round which will be best two-out-of-three. The Section championship will be determined by a single game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.