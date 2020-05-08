An award established to honor those up-and-coming assistant and head coaches at all levels of the sport across the country, UC Davis assistant women’s volleyball coach Bryce Williams was named as one of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s “Thirty Under 30” the organization announced on Monday.
First awarded to its class of up-and-comers in 2009, all nominees had to be younger than 30 years old as of the 2019 season.
“I was lucky to have great coaches growing up and they really helped mold me into the person I am today,” Williams told the AVCA. “I wanted to share the same experiences I had as a player and help develop athletes into being the best players — and the best people — they can be. I am also extremely competitive and I love that coaching is a career where you can be competitive long after you are done playing.”
Helping lead the Aggies to 17 wins and the program’s first postseason tournament berth since 1996, Williams recently wrapped up his third season on the sidelines at The Pavilion as an assistant on the UC Davis coaching staff in 2019 after spending most of his undergraduate years as a volunteer assistant while earning honorable mention honors as a player for the men’s club team.
Last year’s win total was the team’s highest since 2012, while the nine victories in the always diificult Big West Conference were the program’s most since 2015. Overall, the Aggies have finished 49-39 in his four seasons, helping mentor 11 players on the All-Big West teams — including five first-team selections — and the league’s freshman of the year in 2017. In addition, UC Davis student-athletes have also shined in the classroom, earning a spot on the conference’s all-academic team 18 times.
“I’m excited for Coach Williams to be honored with the AVCA ’Thirty Under 30 award,’” Head Coach Dan Conners said. “Bryce deserves this recognition as his every day work ethic and enthusiasm shows how deeply he cares about the success and health of our volleyball program and our student-athletes. Bryce has built excellent relationships with our staff, the team, and the administration, and understands what it means to commit his time and energy for the good of Aggie volleyball.”
Williams, who graduated from UC Davis with a degree in neurobiology, physiology, and behavior, in 2013, returned to his alma mater prior to the 2016 campaign following stints on staffs as TCU, Montana, and Northwestern, while also spending time with the USA Women’s Volleyball National Team prior to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
-Jason Spencer
