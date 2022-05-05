Baseball

Delta League

Franklin 9, Sheldon 0

Notes: With its second straight shutout of Sheldon, the Wildcats have won the Delta League baseball championship. Jordy Lopez tossed a no hitter while striking out 14. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs. The win was also career victory No. 200 for head coach Bryan Kilby.

Elk Grove 17, Cosumnes Oaks 0

Notes: Even Gentil drove in five runs while both Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Zamora each had four RBIs. Jimenez had a home run, while Gentil had a pair of doubles. Jimenez and Nick Frutchey combined on a five-inning no-hitter.

Gr. Sacramento League

Cordova 11, Florin 1

Non-League

Pleasant Grove 13, Placer 4

Boys Volleyball

SJS Playoffs, Division I second round

No.1 Woodcreek def. No. 8 Monterey Trail, 3-0

25-15, 25-17, 25-17

No. 2 Jesuit 3, No. 7 Folsom 0 

25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Softball

Delta League

Elk Grove 2, Pleasant Grove 0 

Notes: Aissa Silva struck out 17 batters while allowing just one hit.

Sheldon 9, St. Francis 0

Notes: Bree Romero CG shutout, WP, 4H, 7 K; Sakora Harvell 4x4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; D'Auna Johnson 2x4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Jaylee Marshall 2x4, 2B, 2 RBI; Dakota Kennedy 1x4, HR, 2 RBI

Davis 9, Cosumnes Oaks 7

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 9, McClatchy 3

Sierra Valley Conference

Galt 16, Bradshaw Chr. 6

 

