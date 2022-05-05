Baseball
Delta League
Franklin 9, Sheldon 0
Notes: With its second straight shutout of Sheldon, the Wildcats have won the Delta League baseball championship. Jordy Lopez tossed a no hitter while striking out 14. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs. The win was also career victory No. 200 for head coach Bryan Kilby.
Elk Grove 17, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Notes: Even Gentil drove in five runs while both Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Zamora each had four RBIs. Jimenez had a home run, while Gentil had a pair of doubles. Jimenez and Nick Frutchey combined on a five-inning no-hitter.
Gr. Sacramento League
Cordova 11, Florin 1
Non-League
Pleasant Grove 13, Placer 4
Boys Volleyball
SJS Playoffs, Division I second round
No.1 Woodcreek def. No. 8 Monterey Trail, 3-0
25-15, 25-17, 25-17
No. 2 Jesuit 3, No. 7 Folsom 0
25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Softball
Delta League
Elk Grove 2, Pleasant Grove 0
Notes: Aissa Silva struck out 17 batters while allowing just one hit.
Sheldon 9, St. Francis 0
Notes: Bree Romero CG shutout, WP, 4H, 7 K; Sakora Harvell 4x4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; D'Auna Johnson 2x4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Jaylee Marshall 2x4, 2B, 2 RBI; Dakota Kennedy 1x4, HR, 2 RBI
Davis 9, Cosumnes Oaks 7
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 9, McClatchy 3
Sierra Valley Conference
Galt 16, Bradshaw Chr. 6
