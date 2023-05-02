Even though there is another week in the Delta League baseball season, the Franklin Wildcats have won the league championship after a 7-3 win over Pleasant Grove April 26. Franklin is 16-1 in league play with one more game with the Eagles April 28. Second place currently is Elk Grove with three losses.
This week the league slate concludes but Franklin has the league’s “bye” and thus the Wildcats have wrapped up the Delta for the second year in a row. But, they’ll have a long wait before the Sac-Joaquin Section championships get underway on May 9. Those brackets will be released on Sunday, May 6. The games are all single elimination until the semifinals which are best-two-out-of-three. The championship game is a single contest, but both of those teams will advance to the CIF Nor-Cal Regional playoffs.
The top five teams in the Sierra Football League and the top four in the Delta League, along with most of the other leagues, will be slotted into the post-season except for the leagues made up of the smaller high schools. This means, as of this writing, Franklin, Elk Grove and Davis have earned a spot in the playoffs. The fourth and final spot will be a fight between Jesuit and Sheldon. Going into this week the Marauders were in fourth with a 7-8 record while Sheldon was a game back at 6-9. Jesuit plays three times against Elk Grove in this, the final week of the season, while the Huskies take on Davis.
Cardinals atop the Metro
Laguna Creek with a 5-1 record in the Metro Conference, 10-4 overall, are in first place with two weeks remaining in the softball season. They’ve got games at McClatchy, Kennedy, Grant and a home game with Burbank. But the last two schools have struggled to field a team this season, thus the Cardinals have a good shot at the conference championship. Second place right now is Kennedy at 6-3 and River City at 4-3.
This is the first full year for Laguna Creek softball coach Travis Wardlaw. He’s returned to coaching after taking a few seasons off. A Cardinal alum, Wardlaw had some success with coaching the Laguna Creek baseball team in the days of the Delta Valley Conference. Now, it’s like a bit of a rebirth for Wardlaw and is impressed with the kind of softball team he has.
“We have a lot of talent, young talent, so as they say, the shelves are full,” Wardlaw said. “It does look promising.”
Because Laguna Creek is an I.B. (International Baccalaureate) school, Wardlaw has honored the time commitment to homework and studies the program requires by scheduling just 21 games.
“Our kids are very focused academically, so I don’t want to pull them out of school more than I have to,” he said.
If the Cardinals do win out this season they’ll likely be in Division I playoffs. Last season the Cardinals made the post-season in Division II, losing to Del Oro in the opening round. Like most successful softball teams around, the Cardinals have a quality pitcher in Sarah Hanf.
“She’s been lights out for us,” Wardlaw said. “We pitch her very often, which you can do in softball obviously. Our number two pitcher we just got back from an injury and (Alicia Dominguez) was at second base for us.”
The top three teams from the Metro qualify for the playoffs, while the SFL and the Delta each get five entrants. Going into this week’s play Franklin is at 8-1 and Pleasant Grove is 7-1 followed by Elk Grove with three losses, St. Francis with four losses and Sheldon with five.
Franklin, after winning its first 15 games, is now 19-3 and has a road game at Elk Grove on May 3 and a home game May 5 against Pleasant Grove, likely for the league championship.
CCCAA Playoffs
While the prep baseballers have a week left in the season, the community college teams are prepping for the start of the California Community College’s playoffs this weekend. They open with a best-of-three set Friday and Saturday. Cosumnes River drew an 18-seed and they take on Butte College in Oroville. This season the Hawks had a 19-20 record.
The women’s softball team at CRC had another solid season with a 26-13 record. They drew an eight-seed and will host Feather River College Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. They’ll play game two on Monday, May 8 at 12:00p.m. If a third game is necessary, that will be played immediately following game two.
Cook signs with N.Y. Giants, Hailassie with the Jets
Almost as soon as the NFL Draft of collegiate players was over Saturday, Alex Cook got a phone call with an offer to come to the training camp of the New York Giants. The University of Washington grad took the offer and will try to make the roster this summer. He’s a talented safety who played on both sides of the football at Sheldon High School under coach Joe Cattolico.
Meanwhile Western Kentucky cornerback Kahlef Hailassie signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets. He played his high school football for Derek Milgrim at Cosumnes Oaks. According to one media report, Hailassie got a contract for a guaranteed $167,500.
“Hailassie is a twitchy athlete who can mirror and match, although he will surrender separation when caught upright and on his heels,” Dane Brugler of “the Athletic” remarked. “He has outstanding length to crowd the catch point but must do a better locating to pick off passes. As a tackler, he stays balanced as a finisher when working from high to low. He plays fearless with a brash attitude.”
Late Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons announced they have invited former Pleasant Grove safety Dawson Weber to its summer training camp. Weber played collegiately at North Dakota State.
