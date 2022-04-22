Thursday, April 21 Scores
Baseball
Delta League
Elk Grove 11, Davis 10
Notes: Evan Gentil's 7th inning RBI single was the game winner for the Herd (13-7). Aiden Jimenez drove in four runs with a pair of hits. K Williams had 3 RBI with a double and a single. Noah Messner picked up the win with a pair of scoreless innings and allowing two hits.
Cosumnes Oaks 7, Sheldon 4
Notes: Wolfpack score a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to insure a win over Sheldon. Manuel Montanez picked five innings to pick up the win.
Franklin 7, Pleasant Grove 0
Notes: Nic Abraham shut down the Eagles on a one-hitter. Franklin (19-5) scored six times in the second inning with Nolan Stevens' double being the big stroke.
Softball
NFCA NorCal Classic
Elk Grove 3, St. Mary’s 2
Notes: The Herd opened the Tracy tournament with Taylor Fitzgerald's walk-off single. Aissa Silva struck out 12 batters.
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 3, McClatchy 0
Non-League
Pleasant Grove 3, Inderkum 0
Sierra Valley Conference
Rosemont 3, Bradshaw Chr. 0
Friday, April 22, Scores
Baseball
Bradshaw Chr. 5, Rosemont 4
Notes: Jackson Takahashi doubled in the seventh inning with two aboard to take Friday's SVC game. Evan Rickert pitched the seventh inning to notch the save.
McClatchy 7, Laguna Creek 0
Notes: The Cardinals managed only one hit off a pair of Lions' pitchers.
West Campus 8, Florin 3
Franklin 4, Pleasant Grove 0
Notes: The Wildcats swept this week's three-game series thanks to Jordy Lopez' two-hitter. Derek Pham had three RBI.
College
Santa Rosa 7, Cosumnes River 4
Softball
NFCA NorCal Leadoff Classic
Notre Dame 6, Elk Grove 1
Notes: The Herd could only manage five hits in Friday's first game in the Tracy Tournament, while committing three errors. Madison Carda took the loss on the mound.
Elk Grove 0, Oakdale 0
Notes: Elk Grove had just one hit, by Jenna Porto. Aissa Silva tossed a three-hitter over six innings as the game was halted after six innings.
Franklin 16, Concord 2
Sheldon 8, Orestimba 0
Notes: The Huskies opened the tournament with an impressive win. They had three runs in the third inning. D'Auna Johnson split time in the circle with Bre Romero. Reina Zermeno hit a homer and a double.
Sheldon 11, Roseville 0
Notes: Imani Black went 3-for-4 with a homer and two doubles. Johnson drove in a pair with a double.
St. Francis 3, Cen. Catholic 0
St. Francis 4, Enochs 3
Track and Field
Glenn Rogers/Sheldon Distance Carnival:
The 11th annual Glenn Rogers/Sheldon Distance Carnival was held under the lights on Sheldon High School’s resurfaced Mondo All-Weather track Friday. Middle schoolers got to compete alongside the high school athletes in an event that honored the memory of long-time Huskies track and cross country coach Glenn Rogers
He passed away suddenly last August after coaching distance runners and cross country at Sheldon for 24 years.
In Friday’s event the Frosh-Soph girls, Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys, had unlimited entries in each division for the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m runs. The 4x800m and Distance Medley Relays were in three divisions; Frosh-Soph boys, Varsity girls and Varsity boys. The distance on each of the four legs of the event were 1200, 400, 800 and 1600 meters. Athletes competing in the Frosh-Soph individual races were allowed to compete on relays in the Varsity division. Middle School events were the 800m and 1600m with unlimited entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.