Baseball
Delta League
Jesuit 10, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Notes: The Marauders sweep the three-game series with this win. A Smaglik pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out five.
Franklin 3, Elk Grove 2
Notes: Dom Giusti's walkoff infield single in the bottom of the seventh gave Franklin a 3-game sweep of Elk Grove this week. Herd relief pitcher A.J. Hutcheson walked two Wildcats after striking out Noah Meaux to start the inning. Then the next two batters were hit by a pitch scoring one.
Wildcat starter Jordy Lopez went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 14. Nolan Stevens went 2-for-3 for Franklin, while Eddie Fines was also 2-for-3 for the Herd.
The win puts Franklin into a first place tie with Jesuit at 7-2 in the Delta League.
Pleasant Grove 3, Sheldon 2
Notes: The Eagles win the rubber game of the series thanks to Justin Dougan's two-hitter. Justin Spohr's bases-loaded double scored all Pleasant Grove runs in the second inning.
Non-Conference
Bradshaw Chr. 20, Venture Academy 0
Rodriguez 16, Laguna Creek 4
Softball
College
Game One - Cosumnes River 1, Santa Rosa 0
Notes: Ashlee Toy pitched her 11th shutout of the season in the opening game of the doubleheader Saturday. She struck out seven and gave up three hits. Avendano's infield single drove in the game's only run in the fifth inning.
Game Two - Santa Rosa 4, Cosumnes River 2
Notes: Santa Rosa scored three in the fourth inning. Toy's fifth inning double drove in both of the Hawks' runs. Danielle Pfennig took the loss for CRC, pitching 3 1/3 innings.
