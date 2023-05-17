Franklin's talented baseball team will make a trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship game for just the second time in school history. Meanwhile, in Division V, Bradshaw Christian's team will be looking to make it two championship seasons in a row.
Both local teams today defeated their opponents by the identical score, 5-2, to sweep the best-of-three Section semi-final series, 2-0.
Franklin 5, Lincoln (Stockton) 2
It was the Nolan Stevens show once again for Franklin who picked up their 28th win of the season against just four losses. Stevens stifled the Trojan hitters with 13 strikeouts over six innings, allowing just one run. At the plate he went three-for-four with a home run and three RBIs.
Dylan Minnatee was two-for-two with a double. Derek Pham drove in two runs.
The Wildcats, the top seed in Division I, will take on either the defending champion, Whitney, the No. 2 seed, or No. 3 St. Mary's on May 25 at 6 p.m. at Sacramento City College. Whitney defeated St. Mary's in game one of the other Div. I semi-final series, 2-1, on Monday. Wednesday the Rams bounced back with a 3-1 victory.
Franklin's 2012 team was that school's only other baseball squad to make the Division I championship game. They lost to St. Mary's in two straight games. In those days, the championship was determined by a best-two-out-of-three series.
Bradshaw Christian 5, Colfax 2
The Pride was led Wednesday by sophomore pitcher David Wiser who tossed a five-hitter and struck out nine Colfax batters over six innings.
Micah Nicholson once again had a hot bat, going three-for-three with another home run. He had a grand slam in Monday's 16-5 romp at Colfax.
Mike Santos-LaPlaca stroked a big two-run double to give the Pride some breathing room.
Bradshaw Christian (22-5) now will face No. 1 seed Sutter on May 26 at 4 p.m. for the Division V championship, likely at Sacramento City College.
All Section championships in baseball are a single game for all the marbles. The winners in all divisions, along with the runner-up in Divisions I, II and III, will qualify for the CIF NorCal Regional Tournament.
