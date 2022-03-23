Derek Pham

Franklin's Wildcat baseball team took game one of this week's three-game series with Davis, 11-1, on Tuesday thanks to three-hit performances by Derek Pham and Hasani Johnson.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

Tuesday Scoreboard

Baseball

Delta League

Elk Grove 10, Sheldon 0

Notes:

A.J. Hutcheson threw a five-hitter as the Thundering Herd went to 4-0 in Delta League play Tuesday. Elk Grove scored eight times in the sixth inning. Aiden Jimenez drove in a pair of runs with a double in the big frame. Evan Gentil and Devon Kneisel each had two RBIs.

Franklin 11, Davis 1

Notes:

Nolan Stevens tossed a one-hitter for Franklin. Hasani Johnson and Derek Pham each had three hits to pace the Wildcats' attack.

Jesuit 7, Pleasant Grove 6

Notes:

The Marauders scored all their runs in the sixth inning. E Tsui had a two-RBI single in that inning which proved to be the margin of victory.

Softball

Metro Conference

McClatchy 12. Monterey Trail 1

Non-League

Folsom 3, Pleasant Grove 0

Rosemont 17, Bradshaw Chr. 2

College

Cosumnes River 2, Diablo Valley 1

Notes:

Ashlee Toy allowed just five hits to earn the win. Danielle Pfennig had a key RBI double.

Boys Volleyball

Sierra Valley Conference

El Dorado 3, Bradshaw Chr. 0

