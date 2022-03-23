Tuesday Scoreboard
Baseball
Delta League
Elk Grove 10, Sheldon 0
Notes:
A.J. Hutcheson threw a five-hitter as the Thundering Herd went to 4-0 in Delta League play Tuesday. Elk Grove scored eight times in the sixth inning. Aiden Jimenez drove in a pair of runs with a double in the big frame. Evan Gentil and Devon Kneisel each had two RBIs.
Franklin 11, Davis 1
Notes:
Nolan Stevens tossed a one-hitter for Franklin. Hasani Johnson and Derek Pham each had three hits to pace the Wildcats' attack.
Jesuit 7, Pleasant Grove 6
Notes:
The Marauders scored all their runs in the sixth inning. E Tsui had a two-RBI single in that inning which proved to be the margin of victory.
Softball
Metro Conference
McClatchy 12. Monterey Trail 1
Non-League
Folsom 3, Pleasant Grove 0
Rosemont 17, Bradshaw Chr. 2
College
Cosumnes River 2, Diablo Valley 1
Notes:
Ashlee Toy allowed just five hits to earn the win. Danielle Pfennig had a key RBI double.
Boys Volleyball
Sierra Valley Conference
El Dorado 3, Bradshaw Chr. 0
