Franklin’s Brandon Bautista-Rundgren threw for 87 yards and one touchdown and Ian Charles ran for 113 yards and one touchdown. Reagan Fonbuena ran for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Michael Hardey had four receptions for 52 yards and Christian Manuel had a four-yard touchdown reception for the Wildcats as well.
Rocklin’s Richie Watts completed 12 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Pickens had five receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown and also ran 25 yards for a touchdown. Grayson Barnes added a touchdown reception.
Nolan Oharran also scored two rush touchdowns while Richie Watts ran for a touchdown.
Reagan Fonbuena and Zachary Mainer led the Wildcats with eight tackles apiece.
Nathan Newton kicked all three PATs for the Wildcats, who are 1-1 entering tonight’s home game against River Valley at 7:15 p.m.
