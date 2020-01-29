Although Franklin came into their Delta League matchup against Cosumnes Oaks at 12-9, a quick review of the Wildcats’ season will show that Franklin is anything but your average 12-9 team. Of the Wildcats’ nine losses, six of them have come by single digits, meaning Franklin is a few possessions in games away from having at least another few victories and a few less losses.
After trailing the Wolfpack by three at halftime thanks to a buzzer beater three-pointer by Malakai Hartman, it was clear Franklin was going to have another game come down to the wire, which it did.
Luckily for Franklin, they were on the winning side of a close game against the Wolfpack.
In front of a rowdy crowd of 1,506 that broke a Franklin High School attendance record, the Wildcats were able to overcome that three-point halftime deficit and defeat Cosumnes Oaks 63-58 last Friday night at home.
“The environment was what we expect because of the rivalry and it played a factor tonight,” said Franklin head coach Ken Manfredi.
“The game was played very fast in the first half and in the second half I thought we moved the ball more, which made us more efficient.”
The Wildcats returned a ton of talent from last season, including top scorer Davion Wright, but it was a pair of new players that led the way for Franklin against Cosumnes Oaks. Marquis Hargrove and Albert Green transferred from Sheldon and Elk Grove, respectively, this season have along with Wright have formed a three-headed powerhouse for the Wildcats.
Last Friday, Hargrove scored a game-high 25 points to lead the way for Franklin, and Green added 17 points of his own including two game-clinching free throws with 1.5 seconds left.
“Marquis is electric and he is a player that is really hard to guard and expects to win, being from where he came from [Sheldon],” Manfredi said.
“Albert is a great shooter so he helps us stretch the floor and he has improved his game so much.”
Of the 42 points scored by Hargrove and Green, 29 came in the second half, which made the difference in the game.
After a big home victory over nationally ranked Sheldon, Cosumnes Oaks knew the matchup against the Wildcats would be tough but could keep them at least tied atop the Delta League standings.
“We lost our composure out there at the end but I thought the team played OK and I think we will be alright,” said Cosumnes Oaks head coach Sheridan Crite.
“Franklin continued to penetrate and get to the bucket, which created a lot of chances and we got into foul trouble, which played a big part.”
Down by three with nine seconds left, the Wolfpack had a chance to tie the game, but due to a high pass that sailed out of bounds by Ravenna Miller, Cosumnes Oaks had no choice but to foul and hope for missed free throws.
“We were trying to get Jackson Orbin open for a three but Franklin switched up on the screen and the pass never got to him.”
Winning close games is something that Manfredi believes his team is still learning to do and believes the win over Cosumnes Oaks can be big for Franklin’s season.
“Growth is never a straight line and there are ups and downs in a season but as long as we are progressing like we did tonight, then I am happy,” Manfredi said.
The loss for the Wolfpack was huge for their chances at competing for a Delta League championship, given the tough stretch Cosumnes Oaks has ahead of them. Of the Wolfpack’s next five games, four of them are away from home, including a trip to Sheldon, whom the Wolfpack defeated Jan. 22 74-70 at home, handing the Huskies their first league loss this season.
“This game was something we learned from but our stretch upcoming is very important for our season,” Crite said of the Franklin game.
“The Delta League is not easy and every game is a battle so we need to learn from this game and get ready for next week.”
The loss brings Cosumnes Oaks’ overall record to 14-7 and 3-2 in the Delta League.
The win for Franklin will be big, but the Wildcats have some tough games on the horizon.
Next week, the Wildcats will travel to Sheldon to take on the Huskies, then host Pleasant Grove and Jesuit the week after.
“We have to continue to get better and if that puts us in a position to get a victory, then that’s great,” Manfredi said.
Sheldon is a state power and national power and does not have as much room to grow from the game that we do.”
