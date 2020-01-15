The Franklin Wildcats boys basketball team won its first Delta League game Friday night as they went on the road and beat the Pleasant Grove Eagles 79-56.
The Eagles struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first quarter where they only scored four points, but they continued to compete and fought hard throughout the rest of the game.
The Wildcats (11-7, 1-1) came out firing on all cylinders Friday and senior guard Marquis Hargrove led the way all night long.
Hargrove, who is a senior transfer from Sheldon last season, has found a home and is clicking with his new teammates.
“The team chemistry is going up,” Hargrove said.
Hargrove had 31 points, six rebounds and two assists in the victory Friday.
Hargrove added that sophomore guard Davion Wright is one of the many players that has helped him feel comfortable playing on the floor.
Wright said they invite Hargrove to the team activities they all perform in outside of practice.
Wright had 12 points and three rebounds on Friday against the Eagles.
Wright said that his style of play has changed from last season to this season with the addition of Hargrove.
“I became a better team player,” Wright said. “I’m not looking for my own shot as much as I was last year, and I have been looking for my teammates to be more involved.
Franklin head coach Ken Manfredi said the timing with the addition of Hargrove in the system will take time but will get stronger as well.
“It takes pressure off Davion and other players because it adds a dynamic player to the group,” Manfredi said.
The Wildcats had a comfortable 48-22 lead at the half.
Pleasant Grove (6-10, 0-2) started the second half strong and although they outscored Franklin in the second half, it was too late.
Eagles head coach Dwayne Smith said that his team didn’t stop fighting and competed and that’s what he and his staff say to the players.
“We told them what they needed to work on and improve to be better,” Smith said.
Franklin will travel to Carmichael tonight as they will play Jesuit tonight at 7 p.m.
Manfredi said that Saturdays are good days for his program.
“Saturdays are great for us because we get better as individuals,” Manfredi said.
The Saturday sessions include the weight room, film sessions and skill work.
The Eagles have an extra couple days before they travel down Bradshaw Road to play the Sheldon Huskies this Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We have to compete a lot better, they have a good ball club,” Smith said. “We have to set some goals and try and obtain those goals.”
