The third Wildcat coach for winter sports to be voted Delta League Coach of the Year, Steve Castaneda was voted Co-Coach of the Year for boys soccer along with Paul Rose of Jesuit.
The Wildcats wrapped up a wildly successful year in which they won the first 11 games of the season, played in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D I boys soccer playoffs against Tokay and finished second in the Delta League.
Wildcat athletes Stacy Holmes, Griffin Schanning, Angelo Chavez and Darren Garrett made the All-League list, as did Sheldon’s Miles Hartman, Freddie Allen and Lucas Sanchez. Cosumnes Oaks’ J.D. Vicek, James Manns and Brian Sannebeck of Cosumnes Oaks, Jalen Theo of Pleasant Grove and Felix Sabedra of Elk Grove were also named to the All-League list.
Delta League Champion Jesuit’s Julian Churchill and Chris Meyers were named Co-Players of the Year.
