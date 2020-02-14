The Franklin Wildcats played their second-to-last game of the league season with a 51-48 win over Elk Grove that put them in a tie with Elk Grove for fourth place in the Delta League standings.
Franklin’s Davion Wright scored 18 points and Marquis Hargrove scored 17 for the Wildcats to lead the team and Mulik Johnson and Albert Green pulled down five rebounds apiece for the Wildcats to aid in the win.
The Thundering Herd’s Aaron Gillyard led all scorers with 19 points and Ameere Britton added 13; Tiko Riddick led with seven rebounds and Dajon Lott added six for Elk Grove.
The Wildcats went on to wrap up Delta League play Feb. 12 with a game against Cosumnes Oaks, which was played after publication of the Elk Grove Citizen.
The top four teams from the Delta League automatically qualify for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs; at-large qualifiers will join them as well. The D I playoffs begin Feb. 18.
