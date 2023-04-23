After winning its first 15 games, then losing three in a row, Franklin softball rebounded last week with an 11-0 win over Benicia Saturday in five innings to raise their record to 17-3. Kealani Nitta, Nailyn Marshall and Emily Azemar each had two hits and combined for six RBIs, and Scarlett Riddle pitched a four-hit shutout in the non-league matchup against last season’s NorCal Regional finalist.
But the Wildcats also remained atop the Delta League thanks to Friday’s 7-2 win at Sheldon, the first time, coach Jon Gudel believes, they’ve swept the Huskies in the season series.
“I believe so and at this point of the season these girls have broken all sorts of school records,” Gudel said. “This has been a tough stretch. Going into this six-game stretch we knew it was going to be very challenging for us.”
The Wildcats dropped games to Del Oro and to undefeated Vista del Lago, along with a 6-5 defeat at St. Francis, a game in which Franklin led 5-0 at one point.
Riddle continued her strong pitching with a five-hitter of the Huskies.
“We’ve had a great start to the season, then had a little hiccup in the middle, but if we keep playing like we did today, we’ll be tough for sure,” Riddle said. “We were consistent with our bats and consistent with our defense and it showed.”
Marshall used the wind blowing out to drill an opposite-field home run. Gracie Marcelino had two hits and Leah Pham knocked in a pair of runs.
Going into this week’s action the Wildcats and Pleasant Grove were tied atop the Delta League at 6-1. St. Francis and Elk Grove were tied in third place at 4-3 each. Sitting at 3-4 in the standings in fifth place is defending champion Sheldon. Coach Mary Jo Truesdale admits she is frustrated with her team’s inconsistency.
“I am a little frustrated that we aren’t in a better spot than we are right now,” she said. “Our last game we had lots of energy, but we just didn’t have a lot of energy in this game and we had a lot of mistakes we just shouldn’t be making at this point of the season.”
Top pitcher Jaylee Ojo continues to be pitching on a limited basis as she is continuing her recovery from a concussion suffered in a head-on automobile accident last fall. Still, she is doing well with a 7-3 record and a 1.08 ERA in 13 appearances.
Baseball
Franklin baseball (21-4) swept Cosumnes Oaks to remain atop the Delta League standings last week. Wildcats won 11-0 Wednesday and 11-1 Friday. Dom Giusti had five RBI on Wednesday to lead the offense. Top hitters Friday were Jordy Lopez, Jaydn Ramos, Derek Pham and Tim Johnson.
Franklin is now 14-1 in the Delta with Davis in second place at 10-2 and Elk Grove with a 9-3 league mark in third. But, lurking not to far back is Sheldon which won two of three games last week over Jesuit. On April 19 the Huskies scored four times in the 7th inning to defeat the Marauders, 6-5. Devon Zavala drilled an RBI single for the game winner.
On April 17, Sheldon shut out Jesuit, 5-0 behind the pitching of Kyle Ottman who tossed aa five-hitter.
In the Sierra Valley Conference Bradshaw Christian remains undefeated at 10-0, 14-4 overall. The Pride now has a three-game advantage over second place Liberty Ranch. Galt is in third place with a 5-4 SVC record.
Pride junior Micah Nicholson is batting an even .500 (29-of-58) with 25 RBIs.
Monterey Trail defeated Venture Academy 7-0 on Friday. Vince Arcuri pitched a complete game 3-hit shutout for the win. Anthony Sahota had three hits. David Romero and Isaac Amaro had tw hits while Christian Coronado drove in two runs. Mario Navarro and Coronado hit doubles. The Mustangs are now 9-11 overall.
