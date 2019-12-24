The Franklin Wildcats defeated Pleasant Grove in girls soccer Dec. 18 at Pleasant Grove.
Kye Johnson scored the game-winning goal and Hope Northrup made an assist while Sam Price made four saves for the Wildcats.
Lianne Valera had six saves for Pleasant Grove and took the loss after putting in 80 minutes at the net for the Eagles.
The win was the first league match up for Franklin, who is 1-0 and is now 9-0 overall. Pleasant Grove is 1-1 in league play and 8-1-2 overall.
