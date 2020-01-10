The Franklin Wildcats added to their stellar preseason record last week by shutting out El Camino 6-0.
The Wildcats scored four times in the first half and finished the Eagles off with two more goals in the second half as they improved to 7-0 overall.
Dylan Her and Dareen Garrett led the Wildcats with two goals apiece, while Stacy Holmes and Ralph Cazel both added goals. Angelo Chavez and Andrew Ramirez added assists for the Wildcats.
Maxx Willard tended goal all 80 minutes and made two saves for Franklin. El Camino’s Malcolm Brabec tended goal for 30 minutes and Collin Gerbitz played for 50 minutes.
The Wildcats, who played their second Delta League game Jan. 8 against Davis, will host Cosumnes Oaks today at 3 p.m.
The Wolfpack were 1-1 in the Delta League entering their Jan. 8 game against Sheldon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.