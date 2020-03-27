For Franklin varsity baseball coach Bryan Kilby, the district wide shutdown of all academics and athletics throughout the state due to the coronavirus has him thinking a lot about his senior class.
Eight seniors - infielders Quenton Pham and Brandon Rundgren, outfielders Kekoa Cash, Chase Davis, Devin Brockway and Vincent Fong, as well as catcher Jake Pina and pitcher Garrett Briggs, lay heavy on the mind of their head coach, with the likelihood of finishing the season in doubt.
“We’re still holding out hope but obviously the guys are pretty bummed about what’s going on r right now, and not having the opportunity to play the game that they’ve grown up playing for so many years,” Kilby said. “Any time a season comes to an end you feel for your seniors because it’s the last time that you’ll have everyone together, and the last time you get to coach them. If our season ends like this, obviously this will be a new experience for all of us. In my 21 years of coaching I’ve never had a season end like this.”
The Wildcats had a ton to be excited about after a quick 3-1 start to begin their season, including back-to-back road victories at Rocklin and at Granite Bay prior to the shutdown. The early season momentum had Kilby liking what he saw.
“We were feeling great,” he said. “Our guys really stepped up. They had been getting ready since the summer and the fall, and had been training and getting ready. Guys were filling into their roles nicely.”
Standouts early on for Franklin included Fong, who Kilby said was swinging the bat very well. Freshman Nolan Stevens had been making quite an immediate impact as the lone freshman on the roster according to Kilby. Additionally, Davis and Rundgren were making some noise as well to begin their senior campaigns.
The Wildcats entered the season with the same goal as always according to Kilby - to win their final game. That would mean Franklin would finish the season as Section champs. In the short term however, the team was taking the standard approach of taking it one game at a time and continuing to see improvement.
“Ultimately it’s just about getting better each day,” Kilby said. “Whether it’s at practice or while playing in a game. That’s our goal.”
While it is unknown when or if spring athletics will resume, Kilby let it be known that his senior class will be recognized one way or another.
“It would be difficult for sure,” he said regarding the event the Wildcats’ season doesn’t continue. “But we’ll do whatever we can to make it special for them and their families. We want to thank them for all their hard work. The parents and family members that we have come out and support our team are a great group. We’ll do something nice whenever we can, whenever it is safe to do so.”
