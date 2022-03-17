Delta League Baseball
Elk Grove 2, Pleasant Grove 1 (8 inns.)
Pleasant Grove lefty Bryce Davis was on the money Thursday and pitched seven strong innings, holding the vaunted Elk Grove bats at bay, allowing only one run and five hits. But, the Herd (5-2) behind a 4-for-4 afternoon by Korey Williams, was able to grab a 2-1, 8-inning win over the Eagles in the second game of the three-game set between the two rivals at Wackman Field.
Davis was outstanding at changing speeds at the Herd batters while his mound opponent A.J. Hutcheson likewise made some key pitches when needed in scattering nine hits over six innings, striking out four.
"Bryce was very efficient today, kept them off balance and missing barrels," Pleasant Grove coach Chris Terry said. "I was proud of the guys today. They were one hit away from winning this game."
Two days prior Elk Grove defeated Pleasant Grove, 14-1, in the first game of the series. But, today, Elk Grove needed extra innings for the win.
"That's the way baseball works and the way this league works," Herd coach Joe Bellotti said. "Their guy kept us off balance, he got outs when he needed to and we were able to push one across at the end, not conventional at all."
Pleasant Grove's lone run came in the second when Zach VonMiller had an RBI single.
Elk Grove tied the game in the sixth when Williams doubled to left-centerfield with two outs, Hutcheson walked and Aiden Jimenez fisted a line drive down the left field line to drive in Williams.
The winner came in the bottom of the 8th when Williams led off with a single. Then following a strikeout and a walk Kade Brown lifted a sacrifice fly to left field and Williams tagged up and went to third. With Evan Gentil at bat, relief pitcher Colin Craven, on a 2-and-0 count, tossed a 58-foot fastball that bounced to the backstop and Williams sprinted home with the winning run.
The two clubs wrap up the series Saturday at Pleasant Grove with first pitch at 11 a.m.
Davis 8, Cosumnes Oaks 7
The Blue Devils' Grafton Shorts tripled with one out in the home half of the seventh inning to knock in Brooks Ochoa and defeat Cosumnes Oaks, 8-7, in the second game of the three-game set Thursday.
After Davis (2-4) scored five runs in the third inning, the Wolfpack (1-4) responded with five of their own in the top of the fourth. Davis added another run in the bottom of the fourth before the Wolfpack grabbed a 7-6 lead in the fifth thanks to a pair of outfield errors by the Blue Devils. Manuel Montanez led Cosumnes Oaks with a pair of doubles. Jordan Rodriguez, who started on the mound for the Wolfpack also had a double and two RBIs.
Game three of this series will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks.
Jesuit 10, Franklin 7
Andrew Sloan's grand slam in the sixth inning brought the Marauders from five runs down to a 10-7 victory. The two game series is now knotted at one win apiece with the third and final game of the set scheduled for Saturday at Jesuit.
Derek Pham had the big bat for Franklin (6-2) going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Jaydn Ramos had a bases loaded double for the Wildcats in the second inning.
Softball
Elk Grove 7, Sutter 0
Elk Grove moved to 8-0 on the season thanks for a 7-0 win over Sutter. Aissa Silva went the distance for the Herd, allowing three hits, striking out 17 and walking one.
The Elk Grove bats were led by Taylor Fitzgerald who drove in two RBIs with two hits. Silva was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Sheldon 12, Lincoln 1
The Huskies (3-2) bats came out in a big way by scoring eight runs in the fourth inning. Dakota Kennedy and Jazzie Fines both had RBI doubles in the inning. Coco Harvell and Beija Allen drove in runs with singles. Reina Zermeno stroked a home run in the fifth inning.
Franklin 13, Kimball 12
Cosumnes River 2 Sacramento City 1
In the community college ranks the Hawks rode the pitching of Ashlee Toy who tossed a five hitter Thursday. Nicole Saravia went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead CRC (14-7).
Wednesday's Scores:
Bradshaw Christian 2, Liberty Ranch 0
Jackson Takahashi tossed a two-hitter as the Pride won their first Sierra Valley Conference game of the season, 2-0. Takahashi struck out five while his team totaled seven hits. Malachi Fuller and Joey Grandchamp both had multiple hits for Bradshaw.
Laguna Creek 17, Burbank 2
The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first half inning of the game and didn't look back. Deluca went 3-for-5 to lead Laguna Creek while Matthew Walkup had a pair of hits and three runs batted in.
