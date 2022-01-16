It wasn’t long ago that Kenny Wiggins, then only six feet tall, was a member of the Elk Grove Cal Ripken Baseball’s 12-year-old traveling all-stars. His teammates included current Houston Astro minor league manager Raymond Hernandez and New York Yankee catcher David Freitas.
Now, some 21 years later and after playing 10 seasons in the National Football League as an offensive lineman, Wiggins is retiring from professional sports. He dwarfs most people at 6-7, 310 pounds and for much of the fall of 2021 had been staying in shape in case the phone rang, a team calling, looking for help on the offensive line. That has what taken up much of Wiggins’ time since the New York Giants cut him on the final day of training camp in August.
No one phoned, though, so Wiggins, now 33, is on to the next stage of his life which includes a wife and a young son and a few businesses he’s now involved with.
“I’ve been mentally ready for a while, it’s time for sure,” he admitted last week.
Since graduating from Fresno State, Wiggins has been living in Fresno, where his wife is from. In fact, a few summers ago, Hernandez lived with the Wiggins while Ray was an assistant coach with the Fresno Grizzlies, the Astros’ Triple-A franchise, in the Pacific Coast League.
Wiggins played his high school football for Dave Hoskins at Elk Grove and his big stature caught everyone’s eye. He says to this day he learned the art of the offensive lineman from Hoskins.
“I grew up going to all the (Elk Grove H.S.) games when Briggs was there, Dinwiddie and all them,” he recalled. “I will remember exactly where I was sitting when Grant played Elk Grove in the ‘Mud Bowl.’ I was always an Elk Grove guy so to play for (Hoskins) it was awesome. He always had my best interest in mind, always believed in me from day one.”
His coach in college was Pat Hill, another man who made a positive impression on Wiggins.
“That tough guy; had all the immeasurable,” he said. “Going to Fresno State you’re not always the highest-recruited guy or you would have gone to USC or UCLA. You always had to play with that chip on your shoulder. That was what Fresno State was all about – being sort of overlooked and proving everybody else wrong. That’s what (Hill) did was to elevate all the offensive linemen. Three of the five of us went to the NFL.”
Undrafted out of Fresno, Wiggins caught on with the 49ers in 2011 as a practice squad member playing for Jim Harbaugh. By mid-season, he was playing for the “other Harbaugh”, John, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They were two of Wiggins’ favorite coaches at the pro level.
But the following season, 2012, he was back with the Niners, the year they went to the Super Bowl behind quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Wiggins sort of needled Kaepernick about their days in high school here in the Central Valley. He was in the stands with other Elk Grove classmates when Kaepernick, the former Pitman High School pitcher, lost to Elk Grove in the 2006 Sac-Joaquin Section baseball championships.
“When (Kaepernick) found out I was from Elk Grove he said, ‘Oh yeah, we played you guys in the Section championship.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I was there.’ He said, ‘You guys had this annoying guy with a megaphone that was just screaming in my ear.’ I said, ‘That was me,’” Wiggins laughed.
In hopes of getting a chance at some playing time, Wiggins went to the Chargers in 2013 and there he finally got his break by going onto the active roster for a game in 2014. That was the highlight of his NFL experience.
“I was finally getting the playing time that I thought I deserved,” he said. “I had worked my (expletive) off and it finally came to fruition.”
He was on the 53-man roster from that point on in his career, starting eight games for the Chargers in 2015. He was a full-time starter the first year the Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017.
Then he got a nice three-year contact with the Lions and played in Detroit, starting 13 games over the next three seasons.
In October 2020, Wiggins was cut by the Lions but quickly signed by the Giants where he finished that season.
“That was different because that was COVID year and it really locked down,” he explained. “We had a bunch of meetings from home, didn’t always go to the building to go to practice. It was a weird year.”
He went to training camp in 2021 with the Giants.
“I thought I did enough to make the team, but obviously I didn’t,” Wiggins said. “They went younger and that’s the way it works.”
Wiggins was pretty much injury-free for the 10 seasons he played, and he felt pretty lucky he got the opportunity to play for as long as he did. But, if you met Wiggins, you’d know he has the personality that helps any team by keeping spirits high in the locker room.
“I always tell people I may not look good on paper, but I bring everything else to the table – smart, tough, good to have around; I don’t get in trouble,” he said. “I do all the stuff you can’t measure.”
Smartly, during his playing days, Wiggins started investing in a few small businesses. He and former Elk Grove teammate Andrew Gardner started a clothing company “Gafton,” named after the street in Elk Grove where Wiggins grew up. That company has been dormant while Gardner pursued some other career ventures and Wiggins was playing football.
“But we may bring that back, but there’s no plans to do that right now,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins is also involved with a marquee sign company, “Alpha Lit” that his wife runs in Fresno. They’ve just opened a Sacramento location. But his more recent venture is a fitness studio franchised by former boxer Floyd Mayweather. That will be opening soon near Elk Grove Blvd. and Bruceville Road.
His mother, Suzanne, who has sung with local jazz bands, still lives in Elk Grove. She used to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at his football games.
