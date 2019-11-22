Tonight, four Elk Grove area teams will enter the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals with just three having the opportunity to come out on top.
Elk Grove and Cosumnes Oaks, Monterey Trail and Bradshaw Christian will all face off for the chance to advance to the section championship game in their division.
With all four teams tearing up the field with their talent in recent games, any of the three games should provide a compelling matchup.
In Division I, Monterey Trail will travel to Folsom High School to play the Bulldogs in a rematch of last year’s section championship game.
The fifth seed Mustangs (11-1) will be looking to even the score against number one Folsom (10-1), who won last season’s D I title 63-25.
Elk Grove (sixth seed) will look to even its season win-loss record against Cosumnes Oaks (second seed) in their D II semifinal game.
The Wolfpack (8-3) defeated Elk Grove (8-4) 23-12 Oct. 25 in a game that saw the Wolfpack successfully use its ground and air offense against the Thundering Herd, while Elk Grove concentrated on running the ball in the then-battle for first place.
In the D V semifinals, the Pride will face off against Center in Antelope. Fourth seed Bradshaw Christian defeated Los Banos in the quarterfinals and will bring their skilled lineup and 9-2 record to the number one Cougars (11-0 and Pioneer Valley League Champions).
All three games will take place at 7 p.m. at their respective locations, with winners moving on to the Nov. 30 SJS Championship games.
