Arguably, the best softball pitcher from last season locally was Elk Grove’s Aissa Silva. With her senior season ahead and several quality players returning, the Herd was an odds-on favorite to win a Delta League championship.
Now, we don’t know if that will happen.
Apparently, Silva has moved. To Tucson, Arizona.
Late in the spring she verbally committed to attend the University of Arizona. She used to live in Tucson when she was younger so she and family moved back this summer. "I moved over because it is my home town and would be an easier transition into the U of A when I am done with my senior year," she wrote in a direct message via Twitter to the Citizen.
According to a story in the Arizona Desert Swarm, Silva is attending Mountain View High School in Tucson and has been playing already for a local travel team in that area. In the story, Silva said she grew up in Tucson, had fond memories of attending U of A games and is looking forward to playing for the Wildcats. Her family had moved to Elk Grove when she was in middle school.
Silva told the Desert Swarm she will play for her high school in Tucson in 2023 and then enroll at Arizona.
Last season at Elk Grove, Silva set a single season school record with 320 strikeouts. In her three years with the Herd she was 35-9 with a 0.56 ERA.
Link to Arizona Desert Swarm story
CRC Men’s basketball opens season
Cosumnes River College’s mens basketball team is opening the season with the three-day Tony Costello Tip-off Classic in Livermore. Thursday the Hawks dropped an 85-79 overtime decision to Contra Costa College.
On Friday, the Hawks defeated Butte College, 87-84. On Saturday, they beat Siskiyous, 97-85.
On the CRC roster this season is former Elk Grove guard Karlos Zepeda, Florin grad Ja’Rod Webb, a former Laguna Creek Cardinal, Kaleb Drake, former Bradshaw player Solomon Evans and ex-Franklin guard Kason Johnson.
PG Tennis loses heartbreaker
Pleasant Grove's girls tennis team dropped a 5-4 decision Friday to Granite Bay in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I team tournament. The Eagles were a four-seed.
Now Granite Bay, the five-seed, will move on to face No.1 Oak Ridge on Monday in one semi-final while in the other No. 3 Rocklin will be at No. 2 Davis.
Water Polo
The Monterey Trail girls water polo team, which won its first 11 matches of the season dropped a 13-5 decision Nov. 1 to Lodi in the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I playoffs.
Niya Bumbaca and sister Dakota each had a pair of goals. Sophia Coronado added a goal for the Mustangs.
