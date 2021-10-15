Football Tonight:
Franklin vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Pleasant Grove vs. Davis, 7:15 p.m.
Bradshaw Chr. vs. Galt, 7:30 p.m.
West Park vs. Florin, 7:15 p.m.
McClatchy vs. Laguna Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy, 7:15 p.m.
Sheldon vs. Vista del Lago, 7:15 p.m.
Notes: Sheldon is playing at Vista in Folsom because an earlier game scheduled against Nevada Union in September was cancelled because of smoke from the Caldor Fire. Coach Chris Nixon calls Vista del Lago, "Very good. Blue Collar. Give lots of effort and are disciplined." The Huskies are 5-2 and can solidify a playoff spot in Division I with a win.
Pleasant Grove (3-4) COULD also solidify a playoff position with a win at Davis. Right now Calpreps.com has the Eagles No. 11 in Division I in its power ratings. The top 12 (and the teams must win a minimum of four games) will make the post-season.
Cosumnes Oaks (3-4) has an almost-must-win game against Franklin. In a very-loaded Division II, the Wolfpack is rated No. 12. A win would give them the required fourth win to qualify for the post-season.
College Women’s Soccer
Folsom Lake vs. Cosumnes River, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. Weber St., 2 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Cosumnes River vs. Modesto, 4 p.m.
College Women’s Volleyball
Santa Rosa vs. Cosumnes River, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Cross Country
The Sheldon Cross Country team will be hosting the Glenn Rogers Memorial 5k Run on Saturday, starting at 8:00 a.m. Rogers passed away Aug. 30 at the age of 70. He was the school's only cross country coach since the Sheldon opened in 1998.
Football
Elk Grove vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.
Notes: Both clubs are 3-0 in the Delta League and with two games left is likely the game that will decide the championship, which is also an automatic playoff qualifier. Both schools are in Division II, Elk Grove the defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion, while the Marauders are having one of its best seasons in a long time. They are 6-1 overall and ranked 2nd in the Division behind Rocklin. (By the way, Rocklin takes on Div. 1 top-ranked Folsom on Friday) The Herd is ranked eighth in Division II.
College Football
Northern Colorado vs. UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Sacramento State vs. Montana, 12 p.m.
Reedley vs. Sacramento City, 1 p.m.
American River vs. Shasta, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Sacramento St. vs. Montana, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
College Women’s Soccer
Sacramento State vs. Idaho St., 11 a.m.
