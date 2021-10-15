Anthony Torntore

Anthony Tornatore leads the Bradshaw Christian Pride into Galt tonight in a Sierra Valley Conference showdown. The Pride is looking to go 8-0 on the season with a win. Tornatore leads the vaunted rushing attack with 1, 115 yards and 14 touchdowns.

 Photo by Jonathan Wiser

Football Tonight:

Franklin vs. Cosumnes Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Pleasant Grove vs. Davis, 7:15 p.m.

Bradshaw Chr. vs. Galt, 7:30 p.m.

West Park vs. Florin, 7:15 p.m.

McClatchy vs. Laguna Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Monterey Trail vs. Kennedy, 7:15 p.m.

Sheldon vs. Vista del Lago, 7:15 p.m.

Notes: Sheldon is playing at Vista in Folsom because an earlier game scheduled against Nevada Union in September was cancelled because of smoke from the Caldor Fire. Coach Chris Nixon calls Vista del Lago, "Very good. Blue Collar. Give lots of effort and are disciplined." The Huskies are 5-2 and can solidify a playoff spot in Division I with a win.

Pleasant Grove (3-4) COULD also solidify a playoff position with a win at Davis. Right now Calpreps.com has the Eagles No. 11 in Division I in its power ratings. The top 12 (and the teams must win a minimum of four games) will make the post-season.

Cosumnes Oaks (3-4) has an almost-must-win game against Franklin. In a very-loaded Division II, the Wolfpack is rated No. 12. A win would give them the required fourth win to qualify for the post-season.

College Women’s Soccer

Folsom Lake vs. Cosumnes River, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. Weber St., 2 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer

Cosumnes River vs. Modesto, 4 p.m.

College Women’s Volleyball

Santa Rosa vs. Cosumnes River, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Cross Country

The Sheldon Cross Country team will be hosting the Glenn Rogers Memorial 5k Run on Saturday, starting at 8:00 a.m. Rogers passed away Aug. 30 at the age of 70. He was the school's only cross country coach since the Sheldon opened in 1998.

Football

Elk Grove vs. Jesuit, 1 p.m.

Notes: Both clubs are 3-0 in the Delta League and with two games left is likely the game that will decide the championship, which is also an automatic playoff qualifier. Both schools are in Division II, Elk Grove the defending Sac-Joaquin Section champion, while the Marauders are having one of its best seasons in a long time. They are 6-1 overall and ranked 2nd in the Division behind Rocklin. (By the way, Rocklin takes on Div. 1 top-ranked Folsom on Friday) The Herd is ranked eighth in Division II.

College Football

Northern Colorado vs. UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State vs. Montana, 12 p.m.

Reedley vs. Sacramento City, 1 p.m.

American River vs. Shasta, 6 p.m. 

College Volleyball

Sacramento St. vs. Montana, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

College Women’s Soccer

Sacramento State vs. Idaho St., 11 a.m.