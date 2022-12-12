We’ve been noting recently in this column the number of regional high schools who always seem to have the best teams in sports year in and year out. These handful of athletic programs don’t have rebuilding years, they just reload with a new crop of talented individuals and then go out to lay waste over their opponents enroute to another league championship, in addition to a deep run in the playoffs.
The same schools seem to churn out these highly talented teams across the board of sports they offer. Few, if any, of their squads go crummy and sink into the bottom of their league standings. They win so many championship banners you’d think they have to add gym space to try to find a spot to hang their decor.
How these athletic programs got to this point of success was and is a multi-fold approach. It typically starts with an administration that wants to succeed in the win/loss column and extra funds which float around a typical high school campus is used to buy the bigger scoreboard, the nicer uniforms and the best workout equipment.
Big pocket supporters contribute to this effort as well and after a while people start to take notice. The school gets a reputation of supporting athletics and that’s attractive to the parent of the next up-and-coming star athlete.
However, in my opinion, two human virtues start to kick into the equation; pride and greed.
Mom and Dad have decided their son or daughter’s athletic success is now measured in the number of college offers they receive. They go to schools where there’s more college coaches visiting and more money is being spent on athletics.
They pluck their students from the neighborhoods where they grew up, established relationships and enroll them in schools known for their sports programs
Transfer portals
But, the reality is that fewer high school students are now receiving collegiate scholarship offers especially in the last couple years. The NCAA has started something called the transfer portal. In other words, if a college athlete doesn’t like their school, they can put their name into the “portal” and you become what amounts to a college free agent.
Today’s college coaches start the recruiting process initially by peeking into the portal and see who wants to move on from where they are currently. That’s where most college programs are now obtaining new players. That means fewer and fewer high schoolers are getting scholarship offers.
Sacramento State has many players on its roster who started college football somewhere else. It is how Deion Sanders wants to build Colorado University football into a powerhouse program. In fact, Sunday the former 49er and Cowboy great brazenly told the current CU Buffalo players to put themselves into the portal because he was bringing in his own players starting with his own son who will play quarterback. “Coach Prime” made that point boldly and right in front of video cameras.
So, how many make the pros?
Sure, every athlete dreams of playing their sport professionally, but the reality is that few athletes ever make it. That is something a person of great wisdom reminded me recently – only three EGUSD graduates have ever played in the NBA. They were Bill Cartwright of Elk Grove, DeMarcus Nelson of Sheldon (and he spent only his senior year in Elk Grove) and Marquese Chriss of Pleasant Grove. No female athletes have played in the WNBA.
Just one local grad – Spencer Levin – has played on the PGA Tour. No female athletes have made it to the LPGA (yet).
We’ve had just about 12-15 local graduates ever play in the NFL. Elk Grove is an anomaly in that we’ve had quite a large number of pro baseball players and have quite a few currently in the Majors. In softball, I am certain just the Henderson sisters (Jolene and Danielle) and Ally Carda are the only locals who have played that sport professionally.
Is it worth it?
Should the parents of an athlete enroll their student into a school outside of their neighborhood just for sports? That’s the topic we can all hotly debate for quite some time. The answer should be left up to the parents and their child without any outside influence and for the right reasons.
Parker appeals CIF decision
The past couple weeks we’ve watched with some interest the case of former El Camino High School basketball player Kiku Parker. He and his coach, Mamo Rafiq, had a disagreement last season and the talented guard transferred to Grant, the defending Division II Section championship. When El Camino administration heard of Parker’s desire to play for the Pacers they contested the transfer.
The Section ruled Parker ineligible to play this season because of a violation of their bylaw 510, called “undue influence” or recruiting. Section officials won’t give the details of the violation, but Parker’s appeal was picked up by Luke Apfeld, an attorney with Keker, Van Nest and Peters. Apfeld told the Citizen he saw Parker’s case as one in which Rafiq mistreated Parker and charged the Section with not doing a thorough investigation into the claims from El Camino that officials from Grant were enticing Parker to come play for them.
The family moved to the Natomas area, Apfeld says, and Parker was able to enroll at Grant. He’s accusing Rafiq of blocking his client’s eligibility to play for the Pacers in his senior season.
Social media has been generally in support of Parker and his appeal, something that was given to CIF officials on Dec. 6 and won’t likely be ruled upon for a couple more weeks.
We’ve tried to reach out to Rafiq and El Camino athletic director Dave Conklin to hear their side of the story.
Commented
