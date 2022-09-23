Upon the announcement that former Elk Grove High School baseball coach Jeff Carlson would be inducted Oct. 16 into the Sac-Joaquin Section's Hall of Fame, the Citizen reached out to a few of Carlson's former assistant coaches and players.
Current Thundering Herd baseball coach Joe Bellotti:
"Jeff is as deserving of this honor as anyone. What he achieved as the baseball coach at Elk Grove H.S. is unmatched in our area. Jeff will always give credit to the players we had, but he was a master in preparation and when the lights were brightest he always knew the right buttons to push. It's not a coincidence that Elk Grove has over a handful of alumni playing at the highest level in pro baseball, the culture he created brought out the best in guys to be themselves, while understanding the team always came first."
David Freitas, 13 seasons in pro baseball, most recently with the New York Yankees:
"Coach Carlson has played a huge role in my life and my success in baseball. Growing up he had a huge impact on me. I would have never made it as far as I did without him. I've kept in touch with him over the years and consider him family. It's an honor to have played for Coach Carlson and I'll be forever grateful for the role he's played in my life. He's a great coach but an even better father, husband and friend. He has been a great role model and mentor to me and he truly deserves this honor. Thank you for everything, Carly Bear."
