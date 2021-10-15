Saturday, Oct. 16
H.S. Football
Jesuit 70, Elk Grove 35
Elk Grove (4-3) 7 21 7 0 -35
Jesuit (7-1) 21 21 7 21 -70
Notes: In clearly an ugly football game, Elk Grove committed seven turnovers, including four lost fumbles. The Marauders returned one fumble and two interceptions for touchdowns including a pick-six by Nelson Hemmert at the end of the first half right after Elk Grove pulled to within 35-28. Positives for Elk Grove: Zeke Burnett had 23 carries, 189 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Archuleta rushed 21 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. But nine penalties hurt Elk Grove at the wrong time in the game.
College Football
UC Davis 32, Northern Colorado 3
Sacramento State 28, Montana 21
Sacramento City 16, Reedley 14
American River vs. Shasta, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Montana def. Sacramento St.
25-23, 25-17, 25-21
AHL Hockey
Stockton 3, Tucson 2
Notes: Justin Kirkland scored Stockton’s (1-0-1-0) first goal in Saturday’s opening frame, and rookie forwards Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier each added their first respective professional goals as the Heat topped Tucson (1-1-0-0) at Stockton Arena. It was coach Mitch Love's first career win.
Friday, Oct. 15
High School Football
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 16, McClatchy 13
Notes: Laguna Creek (4-4) squeaks out an important win on Senior night.
Monterey Trail 75, Kennedy 0
Notes: The Mustangs tie a school record with a 75 point outburst.
Frank Arcuri – two rushing TDs, two passing TD (45 yards to Ali Collier & 33 yards to Brevin Amiga) Tanaki Tonga had a blocked punt, 11-yard fumble recovery for a TD and a 57-yard interception return for a TD. Ali Collier – one rushing TD and a receiving touchdown. Mustangs' defense held Kennedy to 18 yards of offense and only two first downs – Led by Tanaki Tonga, Marcus Perkins, Fata Puloka, Melikai Red. Monterey Trail is now 3-0 in the Metro Conference, 3-5 overall, with two weeks to go.
Delta League
Davis 42, Pleasant Grove 19
Notes: The first win of the season for the Blue Devils (1-6) as the Eagles fall to 3-5.
Cosumnes Oaks 21, Franklin 6
Cosumnes Oaks (4-4) 7 7 0 7 - 21
Franklin (1-6) 6 0 0 0 - 6
Notes: The Wolfpack may have sealed a spot in the Division II playoffs with the win.
Sheldon 49, Vista del Lago 28
Sheldon (6-2) 13 8 21 7 - 49
Vista del Lago 0 7 7 14 - 28
Notes: Huskies move to 6-2 overall with the non-league win in Folsom. Devin Green had a 75-yard TD run and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score. Isaiah Bickham returned a punt 64 yards for a TD for Sheldon.
Sierra Valley Conference
Bradshaw Christian 26, Galt 20
Bradshaw Chr (8-0) 6 6 6 8 - 26
Galt (1-7) 7 6 7 0 - 20
Notes: Noah Darchuk scored on a four-yard run with 8:24 left to lead the Pride to its third win in the SVC, eighth overall this season. The Warriors didn't allow Bradshaw's vaunted rushing attack to break any long runs while Galt's Jeremy Freitas scampered 59 yards in the third quarter to give the Warriors the lead at 20-18 late in the quarter. Penalties hampered the Pride offense throughout.
Pride coach Drew Rickert: "It seemed every time we went outside towards (the Galt) sideline we got holding calls. But, that's part of the game. We don't complain about them. It was hard, we had to come back."
(on Galt's defense) "He prepared them well. We never got our linemen through the hole up to the second level very well and when that happens you don't get the long run."
(on struggling to stop Galt offensively) "We were over-pursuing and they cutback. That's what got us, was their cutback. That's what got them their long runs. That's a good football team. They are a few tweaks away from being a good football team."
Greater Sacramento Conference
West Park 49, Florin 6
West Park (4-4) 14 14 14 7 - 49
Florin (1-7) 0 0 0 6 - 6
Natomas 45, Valley 0
College Volleyball
Cosumnes River def. Santa Rosa
25-22, 20-25, 25-12. 25-21
AHL Hockey
Tucson 1, Stockton 0 (OT)
Notes: American Hockey League season opener for the Heat, who hadn't played in Stockton in almost two years because of the pandemic. Despite the loss, the Heat picks up a point because the game was decided in overtime with a goal by Vladislav Kolyachonok. The two clubs play again Saturday at 6 p.m.
