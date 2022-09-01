Here we go with Week Two of the 2022 High School football season here in the Elk Grove area.
Valley (0-1) vs. Ponderosa (1-1)
A week ago the Vikings just didn't enough guys to fill out an entire roster; combination of illness and eligibility, etc. But, Thursday they travel to Ponderosa, which has defeated Rio Americano, 34-14, but was shutout by Vista del Lago, 46-0. Vikings may have enough guys to suit it up but won't be able to do much against the Bruins
Prediction: Ponderosa 50, Valley 6
West Park (1-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-2)
The Eagles come home hoping to score more than 13 points, the combined total points scored in their first two games. West Park was impressive in reeling up 70 points against a good Laguna Creek team in Week Zero. They'll score more than 30, this week, at least.
Prediction: West Park 32, Pleasant Grove 12
Franklin (0-2) vs. Tracy (2-0)
Like Pleasant Grove, the Wildcats have struggled to put points on the board. Last week they were shut out by Laguna Creek, 21-0. Meanwhile Tracy looks like a team that will compete in the Tri-City Athletic League. Last week they impressively defeated Bishop O'Dowd, 38-7. This will likely be one-sided, too.
Prediction: Tracy 35, Franklin 7
Elk Grove (1-1) vs. Menlo-Atherton (1-0)
The sleeping giant that is Elk Grove's flexbone running attack was awakened last week in a 61-21 win over a good Antelope team. The question is whether this will be a repeat performance on the road. Stay away from fumbling and it could be a good win on the road on the Peninsula.
Prediction: Elk Grove 24, Menlo-Atherton 18
Bradshaw Christian (1-0) vs. Middletown (0-1)
The Pride showed a strong running game in Week Zero at Lathrop. After the bye week, they should resume the rushing onslaught on the road.
Prediction: Bradshaw 30, Middletown 7
Mesa Verde (1-0) vs. Florin (0-2)
The Panthers have just six points scored this season. Now, it is time to score more and home against Mesa Verde might be that time. Mesa Verde had a week one win, 25-8, at Foresthill. Could be one of our tightest games of the week.
Prediction: Mesa Verde 22, Florin 19
Sheldon (2-0) vs. Christian Brothers (2-0)
The Huskies have scored 134 points in its first two games and shouldn't slow down much. In Christian Brothers, they face a good squad who has dispatched Burbank and Pleasant Grove by a combined score of 72-7. Sheldon is a better team and should continue to role.
Prediction: Sheldon 33, Christian Brothers 20
Roseville (1-1) vs. Laguna Creek (1-1)
Hard to predict this one because both teams have looked good and, in moments, looked ordinary. Laguna was impressive in shutout win over Franklin last week while Roseville dropped a 30-27 decision to Placer. The Cardinals should pull this one out as long as there are few, if any, turnovers.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 14, Roseville 13
Monterey Trail (0-2) vs. St. Francis (1-0)
Cal Preps.com has this game a Lancer walk-away by about 40 points, but after playing so tough against De LaSalle, the Mustangs may go against the analytics and make this close. St. Francis opened the season last week with a 35-28 win over Central Catholic.
Prediction: St. Francis 27, Monterey Trail 21
Manteca (2-0) vs. Cosumnes Oaks (1-1)
The Wolfpack was impressive last week in Pitman, winning 42-6. But, Manteca is a real good team with one-sided wins over Patterson and Vista del Lago. Might be a long night for Cosumnes Oaks.
Prediction: Manteca 30, Cosumnes Oaks 10
Elsewhere:
The college season kicks off locally with Utah Tech at Sacramento State and UC-Davis at Cal.
The UC Davis football team opens its season against a FBS opponent for the 11th time in its Division I era, taking on Pac-12 Conference member Cal, on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.
The Golden Bears went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12 in 2021. UC Davis earned its second appearance in the FCS Playoff in program history, finishing with an 8-4 mark, before falling to South Dakota State in the first round. The Aggies enter the 2022 campaign ranked No. 25 in both the Stats Perform and Hero Sports preseason polls and No. 22 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.
Coming off their second FCS Playoff appearance in school history the Aggies look to build on an encouraging 8-4 campaign in 2022. UC Davis returns a plethora of talent, headlined by Big Sky Preseason Offensive MVP, senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. He is on the verge of breaking numerous program records and was listed on nearly every preseason All-American squad. Also earning preseason recognition by multiple outlets were offensive linemen Jake Parks and Connor Pettek. The duo was joined by tight end McCallan Castles, and RB/KR Lan Larison.
The two schools are meeting for the 11th time on the football field and Cal has won the previous 10.
The Sacramento State football team will welcome Utah Tech for its 2022 season opener on Saturday at Fred Anderson Field at Hornet Stadium. The game will kickoff at 7:32 p.m. PT. It will be shown on CW-31 and broadcast on AM1320.
Despite a new name, Utah Tech will be a familiar foe for the Hornets. The two teams met last season on Sept. 4, to kick off the 2021 season in St. George, Utah. In that game, the Trailblazers were known as Dixie State. The school officially changed to Utah Tech on July 1, 2022. Paul Peterson is in his fourth season as the head coach at Utah Tech. Peterson spent five seasons (2012-17) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Sacramento State where he served under Marshall Sperbeck and Jody Sears. He left the Hornets to become the head coach at Snow College (JC) where he was 18-4 in two seasons.
Sacramento City vs. American River
The two area community colleges will kick off the season against each other. Due to an extreme heat warning, the game time has been moved from 1 PM to 11 AM at Beaver Stadium.
Several Elk Grove Unified graduates will line up on both sides of the ball for the two clubs. ARC has been ranked seventh in the state in a poll of community college coaches.
Tokay/Chavez Brawl update (Lodi News-Sentinel)
Following Friday’s brawl between Tokay and Chavez’s football teams, a total of 34 players have been handed suspensions of either three or four games.
According to Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, 15 players from Chavez and 19 players from Tokay received suspensions. During the game, 15 players from each team was ejected for leaving the sidelines during the altercation, and one Tokay player was ejected for throwing punches.
The incident began during the third quarter when, with Tokay leading 12-6, Chavez quarterback Deon Mao scrambled for a first down. Tokay defensive back Andru Melgoza leveled Mao at the end of the run, leaving the quarterback lying motionless on the ground.
Chavez players took exception to the hit, and the shoving began, escalating until players from both benches entered the fray, with coaches trying to pull players back and get in between.
After several minutes, the referee crew told the coaches who was ejected, and those players knelt near the track by the west end zone.
