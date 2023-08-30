High School Games Friday, Sept. 1
It's Week Two of the high school football season (third game of the season for most...remember the first week is called "Week Zero"). We've got a couple pretty good games here in town this week. No one should stay home on Fridays in Elk Grove. Your local high school stadium is where you should be!
(Calpreps.com ratings in parenthesis)
Bradshaw Chr. (-7.7) vs. Pacheco (-27.3)
May the Pride Parade keep right on rolling to a 2-1 record in Los Banos. Bradshaw 27, Pacheco 7
Cosumnes Oaks (-6.5) vs. Woodcreek (19.2)
Woodcreek is one of the top Div. III schools in the Section. They manhandled Franklin in Week Zero shut out Whitney, a SFL team, 25-0 last week. They are good. Wolfpack look good last week vs. Pitman, but not sure they'll handle Woodcreek Friday. Woodcreek 28, Cosumnes Oaks 14
Menlo/Atherton (5.2) vs. Elk Grove (17.7)
The Thundering Herd offense was impressive last week at Antelope and that should continue in its home opener Friday. Elk Grove 34, Meno 21
Florin (-78.6) vs. Mesa Verde (-39.7)
Let's hope the Panthers find the key to victory, but perhaps not this week. Mesa Verde 24, Florin 6
Laguna Creek (-1.3) vs. Roseville (3.5)
If Halim Tholley is back in action and the Cardinal offense look as good as they did last week against Franklin, Laguna Creek should win this on the road. Laguna Creek 28, Roseville 24
St. Francis (11.9) vs. Monterey Trail (19.6)
One thing lost in the Mustangs' Week Zero loss to Folsom was their time of possession was over 35 minutes. They had a punt blocked, threw an interception in their own territory and allowed a long kickoff return all in the first quarter and got behind the 8-ball. Then Monterey Trail's veer running game got going, but just couldn't score. This week, it will.
Monterey Trail 32, St. Francis 18
Pleasant Grove (2.9) vs. West Park (3.1)
Ask Laguna Creek's Ryan Nill how good West Park is. Now the 2-0 Eagles get to take on the same guys with some excellent momentum. Let's say this week PG bombs in a few more field goals (rare in prep football) and pulls out an on-paper upset? Pleasant Grove 32, West Park 29
Tracy (2.7) vs. Sheldon (4.2)
After laying an egg last week in Vacaville, let's have the Huskies and its single-wing offense run around a bit leaving Tracy in the dust. Sheldon 33, Tracy 28
Valley (-89.6) vs. Ponderosa (-32.4)
I remember the days of Jr. Herd football when the Bruins were one of the toughest guys to beat. That was 20 years ago. Herd is still good. Pondo just isn't as good now. But they'll beat up on Valley. Have mercy guys.
Ponderosa 36, Valley 0
Community Colleges:
American River vs. Sacramento City (Saturday, Sept. 2, 1 p.m.) Hughes Stadium
It's too bad these Los Rios schools aren't in the same league, but they still play each other every year. City College will be better this season because they have the Nixon brothers from Sheldon, but the Beavers have Jon Osterhout and a good crew of guys back this season.
ARC 32, SCC 21
