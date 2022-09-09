Temperatures topping 110, even 115 degrees, this week has forced local high school sports to make some unprecedented decisions to avoid the heat; 6:30 a.m. practice sessions before school, postponed golf, tennis and cross country matches, and moonlit moments of putting on the practice green.
Check with your local school for rescheduled kickoffs of junior varsity and/or freshman football games. Elk Grove Unified decided Wednesday to make that move to all the games it is hosting. Most varsity games have been shoved back to a 7:30 p.m. kickoff tonight.
Now, let's get to our weekly predictions:
East Nicolaus (1-1) vs. Bradshaw Christian (2-0)
Probably our closest game of the weekend. The Pride is 2-0 and has its rushing attack going along real well, but East Nicolaus once again has a solid team and will make this a competitive game.
Prediction: Bradshaw Christian 18, East Nicolaus 14
Elk Grove (1-2) vs. San Ramon Valley (1-0)
The Herd will get to play in a bit cooler place, Danville, against San Ramon Valley. Elk Grove, once again, has to avoid the fumbles which it didn't last week in a 20-point loss at Menlo/Atherton. They could win this game against a team that won its opener a week ago over Vintage of Napa.
Prediction: Elk Grove 24, San Ramon Valley 22
Franklin (0-3) vs. Lodi (3-0)
Local sportswriters say the Flames have one of their better teams in a while and feel confident that there will be a big win tonight.
Prediction: Lodi 30, Franklin 0
Pleasant Grove (0-3) vs. Laguna Creek (2-1)
Last season the Eagles won this game, but the way the Cardinals have played the past two weeks with a shutout of Franklin and a great defensive performance against Roseville, momentum is on the Laguna Creek side. Barring turnovers this should be one-sided.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 28, Pleasant Grove 8
Merced (1-2) vs. Monterey Trail (1-2)
Once again we remind readers to ignore the won-loss record of Monterey Trail. They've played three really good teams and last week on the road dominated on the ground with a 28-7 win at St. Francis of Mountain View. Merced is a good team but won't be able to stop the Mustangs' veer offense.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 40, Merced 18
Acalanes (2-0) vs. Sheldon (3-0)
This will be the biggest test for the Huskies thus far. Acalanes has speed and talent at the skill positions. The Lafayette school has one of the best teams in the East Bay. But, will they stop the Sheldon offense with quarterback Jesiah Machado averaging 223 yards passing a game and running back Devin Green 130 yards rushing in the first three contests? I don't think so.
Prediction: Sheldon 34, Acalanes 23
Saturday Games:
Arcata (0-2) vs. Florin (0-3)
This game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Mark Macres Stadium. Both schools have struggled to score. The Tigers have been shutout two weeks in a row, by Eureka and by Sutter. Florin hasn't been much better. Someone should score something Saturday. Let's hope it is the Panthers, who need a positive outcome heading into the Greater Sacramento League schedule.
Prediction: Florin 8, Arcata 6
Valley (0-2) vs. Valley Christian (2-1)
Valley Christian of Roseville has a nice team this season with wins over Mira Loma and Delta Christian. The Vikings need a positive outcome to keep their heads up. They will probably be in this game but the Lions have a little more talent.
Prediction: Valley Christian 24, Valley 6
Elsewhere:
19 SJS players make NFL Rosters (from MaxPreps)
Nineteen former Sac-Joaquin Section football players have made the 53-man rosters of National Football League teams this season. They include three from Elk Grove Unified: Arik Armstead (Pleasant Grove) 49ers; Taron Johnson (Sheldon) Bills and Lamar Jackson (Franklin) Bears.
Below is a look at all 19 players:
(courtesy MaxPreps)
DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Johnny Mundt, Minnesota Vikings
Christian Brothers (Sacramento)
Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers
Akiem Hicks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josiah Deguara, Green Bay Packers
Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals
Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints
Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers
Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
Nate Sudfeld, Detroit Lions
Tanner Vallejo, Arizona Cardinals
Ian Book, Philadelphia Eagles
Ross Dwelley, San Francisco 49ers
Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Kunaszyk, Cleveland Browns
Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders
Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills
Mykal Walker, Atlanta Falcons
Galt coach out for a week (from Galt Herald)
After finding itself down 27-6 to Colfax on the road and running just four offensive plays, Galt's head coach Mervin Brookins and the rest of the team were pretty frustrated. It hit the boiling point in the third quarter when the Warriors scored a touchdown to make it 54-13, Colfax, and immediately got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Then Brookins was ejected and, for a while, refused to leave the sidelines. According to the Auburn Journal, the officials held up the game until he did leave. The Journal reported Galt was flagged for 105 yards of unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul penalties.
According to the Section's Will de Board, Brookins will serve a one-game suspension in two weeks when the Warriors play Johnson. Galt has a bye this weekend.
Calaveras battles Sonora and the refs (Calaveras Enterprise)
Questionable calls by officials are not exclusive to football, basketball and baseball. Try volleyball. Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich told Guy Dossi,
"It's hard when you’re battling the six girls on the other side of the net, and you are also battling mystery calls."
The seven-time Mother Lode League champions struggled recently in a 3-0 loss to Sonora.
Del Oro football player resting at home (Gold Country Media)
A Del Oro player is resting at home after suffering from heat stroke Tuesday when his football team was practicing that afternoon in 115-degree heat. Rico Pettrini, Jr. says he holds no animosity toward the coaching staff at Del Oro and hopes the incident can be used to bring awareness so it doesn’t happen again.
“I think Coach (Mike) Maben has done many things to instill positive values in his players and there is a shared burden of responsibility on this decision,” Petrini Jr. said. “Personally, I believe he cares about his players and was as saddened about the outcome as we were.”
Petrini, Jr., collapsed during practice Tuesday and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released and sent home that night. Since then Placer County Unified School District has issued a statement, in part, "Moving forward, athletic activities will only be allowed if temperatures are below 104 degrees and all safety guidelines are followed."
