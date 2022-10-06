Now in the thick of the conference season, the haves and the have-nots have pretty well been defined with just a few teams on the playoff bubble. Our prep football experts have already started talking post-season bracketing.
We're still a little too early to discuss that thoroughly. So let's look at what this week's action has for us.
Bradshaw Christian (4-1, 0-1) vs. El Dorado (3-3, 0-1) (Fri., 7:15 p.m.)
Drew Rickert had quite a number of guys out of action a week ago in the Pride's 25-14 loss to Union Mine. Let's hope everyone's in uniform for this week's road trip to Placerville. If they are, this should be a decisive Sierra Valley Conference win for Bradshaw.
Prediction: Bradshaw Christian 28, El Dorado 21
Cosumnes Oaks (2-5, 1-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (0-6, 0-2) (Thurs., 7 p.m.)
The Wolfpack had a chance late last week to pull an upset over Sheldon, but Fareni Fa'anti swatted away a pass in the end zone with seconds left in the game to preserve a win for the Huskies. Now, Cosumnes Oaks is at Pleasant Grove in our local version of Thursday Night Football. The Wolfpack's talent on offense will be a bit much for the Eagles.
Prediction: Cosumnes Oaks 21, Pleasant Grove 0
Laguna Creek (5-2, 2-1) vs. Burbank (1-4, 0-2) (Fri., 7:15 p.m.)
The Cardinals want to avenge a loss to the Titans a year ago, one that knocked them out of playoff contention. After a slow start last week, they rolled over Kennedy and the same thing should happen this week at Burbank. Malachi Bean-Seay should have a big day receiving and Halim Tholley could return another kick (or two) for a TD. He's got four of those this season.
Prediction: Laguna Creek 30, Burbank 8
Monterey Trail (5-2, 3-0) vs. McClatchy (1-5, 1-2)
Turn on the running clock in the first quarter.
Prediction: Monterey Trail 64, McClatchy 0
Franklin (2-5, 2-1) vs. Jesuit (5-1, 2-0) (Sat., 1 p.m.)
Franklin had a confidence builder last week with a big win over Pleasant Grove. But, Jesuit is another team and a pretty good one. Injuries have hit the Marauders, though, which may make them vulnerable. If they Wildcats want to stay in the game they must stop the rush.
Prediction: Jesuit 32, Franklin 12
and the game of the week:
Elk Grove (3-3, 2-0) vs. Sheldon (5-2, 2-1) )Fri., 7:15 p.m.)
Devin Green, who had 619 yards rushing and is a big receiving threat out of the backfield, has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury. He's been practicing this week for this big showdown.
Scott Nixon has moved over from receiver the last two weeks and has gained more than 400 yards rushing playing in Green's position. Meanwhile quarterback Jesiah Machado has been Tom Brady-like completing almost 70 percent of his passes for 1,333 yards through seven games. He's tossed 14 TD passes and has been intercepted only three times.
Both teams have very good offensive lines; the two best in the Delta League.
Elk Grove's rushing attack has gotten better and better with each passing game. Mason Vazquez is averaging 93 yards a game and has scored seven TD's. Wayshawn Parker averages a little more than 23 yards a carry with seven TD's.
This game looks like it will come down to who plays defense the best. And, let's not forget Sheldon's Chris Nixon would love to beat the school where he had some great years and great teams. Huskies' offensive coordinator Ryan Robards was one of the Herd's best all-around football players, ever.
Needless to say, this will be an emotional one for both squads.
The hype has been going around social media all week, too. And, Sheldon will celebrate its 25 years of existence with a big crowd of alumni expected.
Prediction: Toss-up
Sheldon will win if 1.Devin Green plays 2. the Huskies' defense can stop Elk Grove's flexbone offense and perhaps recovers a fumble or two.
Elk Grove will win if 1. they don't leave the ball on the ground 2. They pressure Machado into making mistakes and stop/limit Scott Nixon on both sides of the ball.
